Landscape architects have been working on issues of sustainability and resiliency for the last century.
Reporting on projects and approaches to sea-level rise, extreme drought, urban heat islands, flooding, and wildfires has raised public awareness of the vital work landscape architects are doing to help communities adapt to climate change.
- “Power Player,” by Nicholas Pevzner, Yekang Ko, and Kirk Dimond, ASLA. A call to action for landscape architects to design just and multifunctional energy landscapes.
- “Let’s Beat It!” By Brian Barth, photographs by Julie Dermansky. In Southern Louisiana, Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture is helping the people of Isle de Jean Charles move away from a disappearing coast. Winner of the Bradford Williams Medal.
- “The Rising Tidewater,” by Brett Anderson, photographs by Sahar Coston-Hardy. Disparate but urgent efforts to address sea-level rise in the Virginia Tidewater, one of the country’s most important strategic centers, are striving to keep up with visible realities.
- “The Year of the Superstudio,” by Aaron King. Global problems meet regional politics in the field’s most ambitious venture in a century.
- “Twice Bitten,” by Jared Brey. After two rare storms inundate Ellicott City, Maryland, the town tries to sort through what can be saved with help from Mahan Rykiel.
- “Taking the Wind Out of Wildfire,” by Timothy Schuler. An ambitious forest restoration project in Ashland, Oregon, aims to reduce the risk that wildfire poses to residents—and their water supply.
- “Floods that Know No Bounds,” by Lisa Owens Viani. Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Arizona. Two countries. One troubled watershed. No solution—yet.