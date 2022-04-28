Climate

Landscape architects have been working on issues of sustainability and resiliency for the last century.

Reporting on projects and approaches to sea-level rise, extreme drought,  urban heat islands, flooding, and wildfires has raised public awareness of the vital work landscape architects are doing to help communities adapt to climate change.

  • Power Player,” by  Nicholas Pevzner, Yekang Ko, and Kirk Dimond, ASLA.  A call to action for landscape architects to design just and multifunctional energy landscapes.
  • “Let’s Beat It!” By Brian Barth, photographs by Julie Dermansky. In Southern Louisiana, Evans + Lighter Landscape Architecture is helping the people of Isle de Jean Charles move away from a disappearing coast. Winner of the Bradford Williams Medal.
  • “The Rising Tidewater,” by Brett Anderson, photographs by Sahar Coston-Hardy. Disparate but urgent efforts to address sea-level rise in the Virginia Tidewater, one of the country’s most important strategic centers, are striving to keep up with visible realities.
  • “The Year of the Superstudio,” by Aaron King. Global problems meet regional politics in the field’s most ambitious venture in a century.
  • “Twice Bitten,”  by Jared Brey.  After two rare storms inundate Ellicott City, Maryland, the town tries to sort through what can be saved with help from Mahan Rykiel.
  • “Taking the Wind Out of Wildfire,” by Timothy Schuler. An ambitious forest restoration project in Ashland, Oregon, aims to reduce the risk that wildfire poses to residents—and their water supply.
  • “Floods that Know No Bounds,” by Lisa Owens Viani. Nogales, Mexico, and Nogales, Arizona. Two countries. One troubled watershed. No solution—yet.

The Magazine of the American Society of Landscape Architects