10 Inside
12 Land Matters
14 Letters
FOREGROUND
20 Now
An adventurous playground in Kansas made by kids; the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics attracts students; a long-awaited urban riverside park swooshes across Lake Washington; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
40 Materials
The Bricks Are Back
A beloved theater and public plaza are reimagined for accessibility and diversity.
By Katharine Logan
54 Workplace
Worked Up
Working on two Indiana campus sites for a hometown company, David Rubin Land Collective balances corporate identity with a sense of place.
By Zach Mortice
68 Goods
Life of the Project
New plant varieties that pop.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
78 The Wild World of Terremoto
Terremoto is a young firm in Los Angeles betting that the future depends on redesigning practice along with the Southern California landscape.
By Timothy A. Schuler
98 Fair Play
Working inside the Milwaukee Public Schools system, Pam Linn, FASLA, is rolling out an equitable model for upgrading dozens of Milwaukee’s dreary schoolyards and playgrounds.
By Jonathan Lerner
112 Hell of Fun
Montreal-based Claude Cormier + Associés hurdles design obstacles with a sly sense of humor and vibrant colors, but it only looks easy. It’s not.
By Brian Barth
THE BACK
134 Whose Landscapes Next?
A symposium on diversity in landscape architecture prompts hard questions about
what the profession is dearly missing.
By Marc Miller, ASLA
144 Books
Let Freedom Clang
A review of Bells for America: The Cold War, Modernism, and the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington, by Diederik Oostdijk.
By Bradford McKee
176 Backstory
Down, South
Listening to Frederick Law Olmsted on the landscapes of enslavement.
By Jennifer Reut