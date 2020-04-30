10 Inside

12 Land Matters

14 Letters

FOREGROUND

20 Now

An adventurous playground in Kansas made by kids; the Ohio High School Landscape Olympics attracts students; a long-awaited urban riverside park swooshes across Lake Washington; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

40 Materials

The Bricks Are Back

A beloved theater and public plaza are reimagined for accessibility and diversity.

By Katharine Logan

54 Workplace

Worked Up

Working on two Indiana campus sites for a hometown company, David Rubin Land Collective balances corporate identity with a sense of place.

By Zach Mortice

68 Goods

Life of the Project

New plant varieties that pop.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

78 The Wild World of Terremoto

Terremoto is a young firm in Los Angeles betting that the future depends on redesigning practice along with the Southern California landscape.

By Timothy A. Schuler

98 Fair Play

Working inside the Milwaukee Public Schools system, Pam Linn, FASLA, is rolling out an equitable model for upgrading dozens of Milwaukee’s dreary schoolyards and playgrounds.

By Jonathan Lerner

112 Hell of Fun

Montreal-based Claude Cormier + Associés hurdles design obstacles with a sly sense of humor and vibrant colors, but it only looks easy. It’s not.

By Brian Barth

THE BACK

134 Whose Landscapes Next?

A symposium on diversity in landscape architecture prompts hard questions about

what the profession is dearly missing.

By Marc Miller, ASLA

144 Books

Let Freedom Clang

A review of Bells for America: The Cold War, Modernism, and the Netherlands Carillon in Arlington, by Diederik Oostdijk.

By Bradford McKee

