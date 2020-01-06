12 Inside
14 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
18 Now
A possible paradox between trees and air quality; an Aboriginal aquascape gains recognition in Australia; dunes on an Amsterdam roof; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
36 Tech
Bona Fide BIM
Legal considerations regarding liability and ownership of intellectual property are emerging for firms that use Building Information Modeling.
By Aidan Ackerman, ASLA
46 Parks
Steel and Sand
On Lake Michigan, the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park thrives on a plan by JJR (now SmithGroup) that balances a rich shoreline ecology and the toxic footprint of industry.
By Jeff Link
58 Goods
Screen Time
Tech-enabled shortcuts that support life out in the open.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
64 The Water You Can’t See
On the Duke University campus, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects turned a water conservation project into a mesmerizing mirror of a pond, surrounded by plantings that show the clear stamp of Warren T. Byrd Jr., FASLA.
By Kofi Boone, ASLA
82 On the Edge
The city of Porto Alegre, Brazil, has made a new pact with its surrounding waters, one that its people overwhelmingly love.
By Jimena Martignoni
THE BACK
100 Better Red
You could look at Vienna’s generous public spaces among its subsidized housing developments and accuse the city of socialism. The city would plead gloriously guilty.
By Michael Fitzpatrick
114 Books
Foodtopia
A review of Flourishing Foodscapes: Designing City-Region Food Systems, by Johannes S. C. Wiskerke and Saline Verhoeven.
By Michael A. Sanchez
228 Backstory
Escape Hatches
Lonely? Find a street tree to talk to—silently.
By Jonathan Lerner
