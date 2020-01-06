12 Inside

14 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

18 Now

A possible paradox between trees and air quality; an Aboriginal aquascape gains recognition in Australia; dunes on an Amsterdam roof; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

36 Tech

Bona Fide BIM

Legal considerations regarding liability and ownership of intellectual property are emerging for firms that use Building Information Modeling.

By Aidan Ackerman, ASLA

46 Parks

Steel and Sand

On Lake Michigan, the newly designated Indiana Dunes National Park thrives on a plan by JJR (now SmithGroup) that balances a rich shoreline ecology and the toxic footprint of industry.

By Jeff Link

58 Goods

Screen Time

Tech-enabled shortcuts that support life out in the open.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

64 The Water You Can’t See

On the Duke University campus, Nelson Byrd Woltz Landscape Architects turned a water conservation project into a mesmerizing mirror of a pond, surrounded by plantings that show the clear stamp of Warren T. Byrd Jr., FASLA.

By Kofi Boone, ASLA

82 On the Edge

The city of Porto Alegre, Brazil, has made a new pact with its surrounding waters, one that its people overwhelmingly love.

By Jimena Martignoni

THE BACK

100 Better Red

You could look at Vienna’s generous public spaces among its subsidized housing developments and accuse the city of socialism. The city would plead gloriously guilty.

By Michael Fitzpatrick

114 Books

Foodtopia

A review of Flourishing Foodscapes: Designing City-Region Food Systems, by Johannes S. C. Wiskerke and Saline Verhoeven.

By Michael A. Sanchez

228 Backstory

Escape Hatches

Lonely? Find a street tree to talk to—silently.

By Jonathan Lerner

