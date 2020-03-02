8 Inside
12 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
16 Now
Merritt Chase’s sticky approach to public input in Boston; a major hydrology park in Mexico City restarts; Houston makes a bid to attract BMXers; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
36 Law
Public Space, No Exceptions
The Supreme Court in December affirmed that people have a right to sleep in public space when no other options are provided, but homeless advocates see worrisome holes in the net.
By Brice Maryman, FASLA
46 Planning
Mulligans
As golf declines in popularity, the office of Ratio helps Indianapolis fix its oversupply of public courses.
By Zach Mortice
60 Goods
Safe Keeping
Stabilize public space discreetly and with style.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
68 Amazon Fire: Who Owns the Amazon?
Issues of sovereignty and colonialism in the Amazon Basin have long hindered efforts to protect its rain forests. The recent destructive push for development has made those conflicts more urgent.
By Catherine Seavitt Nordenson, ASLA
76 Lethal Glass Landscapes
North American wild bird populations have dropped by almost 30 percent since 1970. Landscape architects are working with policy makers to avoid the collisions that kill birds in cities.
By Jeff Link
90 Editorial Discretion
For a lakeside residential compound in Vermont, Wagner Hodgson weaves together old and new elements with a few striking moves.
By Jonathan Lerner
THE BACK
110 Tanner Springs Moments
A landscape designer investigates the way that photography shapes time and experience at a park in Portland, Oregon.
By Anne C. Godfrey, ASLA
122 Books
Disturbance and Regeneration
A review of Transformative Ground: A Field Guide to the Post-Industrial Landscape, by Ross Mclean.
Reviewed by Elissa Rosenberg
156 Backstory
Green Light
Preparing the ground with an atlas for the Green New Deal.
By Jennifer Reut