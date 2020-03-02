8 Inside

12 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

16 Now

Merritt Chase’s sticky approach to public input in Boston; a major hydrology park in Mexico City restarts; Houston makes a bid to attract BMXers; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

36 Law

Public Space, No Exceptions

The Supreme Court in December affirmed that people have a right to sleep in public space when no other options are provided, but homeless advocates see worrisome holes in the net.

By Brice Maryman, FASLA

46 Planning

Mulligans

As golf declines in popularity, the office of Ratio helps Indianapolis fix its oversupply of public courses.

By Zach Mortice

60 Goods

Safe Keeping

Stabilize public space discreetly and with style.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

68 Amazon Fire: Who Owns the Amazon?

Issues of sovereignty and colonialism in the Amazon Basin have long hindered efforts to protect its rain forests. The recent destructive push for development has made those conflicts more urgent.

By Catherine Seavitt Nordenson, ASLA

76 Lethal Glass Landscapes

North American wild bird populations have dropped by almost 30 percent since 1970. Landscape architects are working with policy makers to avoid the collisions that kill birds in cities.

By Jeff Link

90 Editorial Discretion

For a lakeside residential compound in Vermont, Wagner Hodgson weaves together old and new elements with a few striking moves.

By Jonathan Lerner

THE BACK

110 Tanner Springs Moments

A landscape designer investigates the way that photography shapes time and experience at a park in Portland, Oregon.

By Anne C. Godfrey, ASLA

122 Books

Disturbance and Regeneration

A review of Transformative Ground: A Field Guide to the Post-Industrial Landscape, by Ross Mclean.

Reviewed by Elissa Rosenberg

