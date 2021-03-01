8 Inside

10 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

14 Now

Colorado hosts a charrette for outdoor dining; a virtual exhibition forefronts diversity in design; a memorial to a historic scar for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation; Snøhetta’s living library in North Dakota’s Badlands; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

34 Soils

Who’s Around Underground?

At Republic Square in Austin, Texas, the landscape architecture firm dwg. finds that new tools for monitoring soil health give an edge to park maintenance.

By Zach Mortice

44 Goods

On Edge

Fences, rails, and partitions that primp privacy.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

54 On Track

At Rutgers University, six landscape architecture students from community colleges reflect on

the spark that drew them in.

By Jane Margolies

64 From the Outside In

A new affordable housing complex in San Francisco with a landscape design by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture aims to elevate public housing in one of the most expensive cities in the world.

By Brian Barth

THE BACK

84 Time Stamps

A visual survey of A Slice Through America: A Geological Atlas by David Kassel.

By Jennifer Reut

98 Books

Winter Books

Notes on readings in and around landscape architecture, by the LAM staff.

