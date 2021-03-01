8 Inside
10 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
14 Now
Colorado hosts a charrette for outdoor dining; a virtual exhibition forefronts diversity in design; a memorial to a historic scar for the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation; Snøhetta’s living library in North Dakota’s Badlands; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
34 Soils
Who’s Around Underground?
At Republic Square in Austin, Texas, the landscape architecture firm dwg. finds that new tools for monitoring soil health give an edge to park maintenance.
By Zach Mortice
44 Goods
On Edge
Fences, rails, and partitions that primp privacy.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
54 On Track
At Rutgers University, six landscape architecture students from community colleges reflect on
the spark that drew them in.
By Jane Margolies
64 From the Outside In
A new affordable housing complex in San Francisco with a landscape design by Andrea Cochran Landscape Architecture aims to elevate public housing in one of the most expensive cities in the world.
By Brian Barth
THE BACK
84 Time Stamps
A visual survey of A Slice Through America: A Geological Atlas by David Kassel.
By Jennifer Reut
98 Books
Winter Books
Notes on readings in and around landscape architecture, by the LAM staff.
116 Advertiser Index
117 Advertisers by Product Category
128 Backstory
Art Work
Falon Land Studio takes a hands-on approach for a public art piece in Houston.
By Haniya Rae