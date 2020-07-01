8 Inside

12 Land Matters

14 Letters

FOREGROUND

20 Now

ASLA makes membership free to students; Hong Kong’s streetscapes change under protests; a California county plans for recreation and wildfire in tandem; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

40 Materials

A Spring of Surprises

As the busy season for construction began amid a pandemic, landscape suppliers and designers found themselves improvising.

By Jared Brey

52 Goods

Keep Cool

Inevitably, summer means water.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

60 What’s Next?

Amid the global upheaval in everyday life, we asked landscape architects what might be different (or better) in the future. You answered.

THE BACK

88 Grow Your Own

The authors of a new book, Farmscape: The Design of Productive Landscapes, trade notes on the resonances they see in the pandemic’s disruption of mass food supplies.

By Phoebe Lickwar, ASLA, and Roxi Thoren, ASLA

