FOREGROUND
20 Now
ASLA makes membership free to students; Hong Kong’s streetscapes change under protests; a California county plans for recreation and wildfire in tandem; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
40 Materials
A Spring of Surprises
As the busy season for construction began amid a pandemic, landscape suppliers and designers found themselves improvising.
By Jared Brey
52 Goods
Keep Cool
Inevitably, summer means water.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
60 What’s Next?
Amid the global upheaval in everyday life, we asked landscape architects what might be different (or better) in the future. You answered.
THE BACK
88 Grow Your Own
The authors of a new book, Farmscape: The Design of Productive Landscapes, trade notes on the resonances they see in the pandemic’s disruption of mass food supplies.
By Phoebe Lickwar, ASLA, and Roxi Thoren, ASLA
124 Backstory
How Are We Listening?
The Landscape Architecture Foundation brings together veterans of community engagement to handicap the near future of public input.
By Jennifer Reut