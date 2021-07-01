8 Inside

10 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

14 Now

Trading cards lead kids to the profession; a daylighting in Salt Lake City; nurseries look for a way to avoid plastic pots; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 Planning

Talking Points

The WELL Community Standard is touted as the new sustainability checklist, but is it just landscape architecture in new clothes? Reed Hilderbrand tries it out at a Florida megaproject, Water Street Tampa.

By Zach Mortice

48 Maintenance

Let the Graveyard Grow

In Brooklyn, New York, Green-Wood Cemetery’s parklike setting and open lawns have become a pandemic destination. Behind the placid view, the horticultural staff races to stay ahead of climate change.

By Tom Stoelker

60 Goods

Make It Rain

Cool off with new water features and utilities.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

68 Soldier Stories

Three new veterans memorials break from the visual language of war to make a place for those who served and lived. Butzer Architects and Urbanism, Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, and DAVID RUBIN Land Collective each found an approach that ties the past to the present.

By Kim O’Connell

86 Back to Basics

When Waterfront Toronto announced that the Google offshoot Sidewalk Labs would be designing an urban techtopia on a prime 12-acre site, brows were raised. Now the project is canceled—a casualty of public resistance and pandemic funding—and the city looks to what’s next.

By Katharine Logan

THE BACK

106 Power Player

President Biden’s new infrastructure plan includes opportunities for a vibrant and equitable new energy landscape. Everywhere it touches the ground, landscape architects have a role.

By Nicholas Pevzner, Yekang Ko, and Kirk Dimond, ASLA

118 Books

The Tragedy of the Commons

A review of Vision & Place: John Wesley Powell & Reimagining the Colorado River Basin, edited by Jason Robison, Daniel McCool, and Thomas Minckley.

By Kelly Comras, FASLA

