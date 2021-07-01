8 Inside
FOREGROUND
14 Now
Trading cards lead kids to the profession; a daylighting in Salt Lake City; nurseries look for a way to avoid plastic pots; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 Planning
Talking Points
The WELL Community Standard is touted as the new sustainability checklist, but is it just landscape architecture in new clothes? Reed Hilderbrand tries it out at a Florida megaproject, Water Street Tampa.
By Zach Mortice
48 Maintenance
Let the Graveyard Grow
In Brooklyn, New York, Green-Wood Cemetery’s parklike setting and open lawns have become a pandemic destination. Behind the placid view, the horticultural staff races to stay ahead of climate change.
By Tom Stoelker
60 Goods
Make It Rain
Cool off with new water features and utilities.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
68 Soldier Stories
Three new veterans memorials break from the visual language of war to make a place for those who served and lived. Butzer Architects and Urbanism, Michael Vergason Landscape Architects, and DAVID RUBIN Land Collective each found an approach that ties the past to the present.
By Kim O’Connell
86 Back to Basics
When Waterfront Toronto announced that the Google offshoot Sidewalk Labs would be designing an urban techtopia on a prime 12-acre site, brows were raised. Now the project is canceled—a casualty of public resistance and pandemic funding—and the city looks to what’s next.
By Katharine Logan
THE BACK
106 Power Player
President Biden’s new infrastructure plan includes opportunities for a vibrant and equitable new energy landscape. Everywhere it touches the ground, landscape architects have a role.
By Nicholas Pevzner, Yekang Ko, and Kirk Dimond, ASLA
118 Books
The Tragedy of the Commons
A review of Vision & Place: John Wesley Powell & Reimagining the Colorado River Basin, edited by Jason Robison, Daniel McCool, and Thomas Minckley.
By Kelly Comras, FASLA
152 Backstory
Artist’s Block
A lockdown pastime brings a Wisconsin landscape architect closer to the Madison landmarks he loves.
By Patrick Sisson