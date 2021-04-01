8 Inside

10 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

14 Now

A rare James Rose corporate design; Vision Galveston looks to the future by staying put; a major Toronto boulevard may make room for a linear park; Dix.Hite + Partners designs a multimodal plan in Orlando; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

40 Materials

Cracking Up

Concrete cracks inevitably, but there are steps designers can take to help alleviate stress.

By James Dudley and John Payne, ASLA

52 Goods

Hit the Brakes

Smart shelters and solutions for scooters and bikes.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

62 Toward Reclamation

A National Heritage Area designation brings the overlooked cultural history of the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta, long seen as California’s plumbing system, to light.

By Timothy A. Schuler

78 The Big Deal

A small city in rural North Carolina finds itself with a lot of land to develop after a historic psychiatric hospital moves on. A landscape-driven plan by Stewart helps find 800 acres of potential.

By Jared Brey

THE BACK

98 Roadside Realm

There’s much to be seen on the sturdy little bluestem grasslands that line the highway.

By Tara Mitchell

112 Books

Keep the Change

A review of Revealing Change in Cultural Landscapes: Material, Spatial, and Ecological Considerations, by Catherine Heatherington.

By Gale Fulton, ASLA

