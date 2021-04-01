8 Inside
10 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
14 Now
A rare James Rose corporate design; Vision Galveston looks to the future by staying put; a major Toronto boulevard may make room for a linear park; Dix.Hite + Partners designs a multimodal plan in Orlando; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
40 Materials
Cracking Up
Concrete cracks inevitably, but there are steps designers can take to help alleviate stress.
By James Dudley and John Payne, ASLA
52 Goods
Hit the Brakes
Smart shelters and solutions for scooters and bikes.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
62 Toward Reclamation
A National Heritage Area designation brings the overlooked cultural history of the Sacramento–San Joaquin River Delta, long seen as California’s plumbing system, to light.
By Timothy A. Schuler
78 The Big Deal
A small city in rural North Carolina finds itself with a lot of land to develop after a historic psychiatric hospital moves on. A landscape-driven plan by Stewart helps find 800 acres of potential.
By Jared Brey
THE BACK
98 Roadside Realm
There’s much to be seen on the sturdy little bluestem grasslands that line the highway.
By Tara Mitchell
112 Books
Keep the Change
A review of Revealing Change in Cultural Landscapes: Material, Spatial, and Ecological Considerations, by Catherine Heatherington.
By Gale Fulton, ASLA
152 Backstory
Still on the Road
Victoria Sambunaris locks in on 20 years of shifting landscapes of the United States.
By Mimi Zeiger