10 Inside

12 Land Matters

14 Letters

FOREGROUND

18 Now

A Pittsburgh park gets a green infrastructure makeover; biometric data could take the stress out of dangerous bike lanes; blooms and bees may benefit from plantings beneath solar farms; a modern infrastructure upgrade for a historic Virginia town; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 Minds

The Stranger Territory

Julie Bargmann, the inaugural winner of the Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize, flourishes in the dirt.

By Timothy A. Schuler

46 House Call

The Wright Way

Was Frank Lloyd Wright a landscape designer? For Bayer Landscape Architecture, the firm that restored the garden at the Darwin Martin House in Buffalo, New York, the answer lies somewhere between the archives and the modern house museum.

By JoAnn Greco

58 Goods

Made to Shade

Coverings and enclosures styled for protection from the elements.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

66 Right of Center

It’s been a fishing jetty, a railroad pier, a contested site of segregation, even an inverted structure that called to mind a cake left out in the rain. But after six tries and 130 years, St. Petersburg, Florida’s dazzling new pier and park, by a team including W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Ken Smith Workshop, and Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, might be a keeper.

By Roberto J. Rovira, ASLA

THE BACK

92 A Study in Salt Marshes

Designers tackling the thorny problems of resilience for coastal cities could learn from Frederick Law Olmsted in the Back Bay Fens urban wild in Boston.

By Adrian Noortman, Hank Van Tilborg, and Maike Warmerdam

104 Books

Uneven Distribution

A review of Landscape Works with Piet Oudolf and LOLA: In Search of Sharawadgi by Fabian de Kloe, Peter Veenstra, and Joep Vossebeld.

By Justin Parscher

121 Advertiser Index

122 Advertisers by Product Category