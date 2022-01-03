10 Inside
12 Land Matters
14 Letters
FOREGROUND
18 Now
A Pittsburgh park gets a green infrastructure makeover; biometric data could take the stress out of dangerous bike lanes; blooms and bees may benefit from plantings beneath solar farms; a modern infrastructure upgrade for a historic Virginia town; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 Minds
The Stranger Territory
Julie Bargmann, the inaugural winner of the Cornelia Hahn Oberlander International Landscape Architecture Prize, flourishes in the dirt.
By Timothy A. Schuler
46 House Call
The Wright Way
Was Frank Lloyd Wright a landscape designer? For Bayer Landscape Architecture, the firm that restored the garden at the Darwin Martin House in Buffalo, New York, the answer lies somewhere between the archives and the modern house museum.
By JoAnn Greco
58 Goods
Made to Shade
Coverings and enclosures styled for protection from the elements.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
66 Right of Center
It’s been a fishing jetty, a railroad pier, a contested site of segregation, even an inverted structure that called to mind a cake left out in the rain. But after six tries and 130 years, St. Petersburg, Florida’s dazzling new pier and park, by a team including W Architecture and Landscape Architecture, Ken Smith Workshop, and Rogers Partners Architects + Urban Designers, might be a keeper.
By Roberto J. Rovira, ASLA
THE BACK
92 A Study in Salt Marshes
Designers tackling the thorny problems of resilience for coastal cities could learn from Frederick Law Olmsted in the Back Bay Fens urban wild in Boston.
By Adrian Noortman, Hank Van Tilborg, and Maike Warmerdam
104 Books
Uneven Distribution
A review of Landscape Works with Piet Oudolf and LOLA: In Search of Sharawadgi by Fabian de Kloe, Peter Veenstra, and Joep Vossebeld.
By Justin Parscher
121 Advertiser Index
122 Advertisers by Product Category
134 Backstory
Green Machine
The Miridae Mobile Nursery wanders neighborhoods in Davis, California, with native plants for sale.
By Emily Schlickman