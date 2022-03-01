12 Land Matters
Foreground
18 Now
The transition from farmland to wetland in northern San Francisco Bay; a laudable first for a preservation landscape architect; academia looks better than practice for gender equity; research for a future where plastics are alive; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 Planning
A Canopy Where It Counts
After a storm devastated the urban forest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the city recruited Confluence and Jeff Speck, Honorary ASLA, to help it grow back stronger.
By Kevan Klosterwill
50 Goods
Fire It Up
Get cozy with new fire and heat elements.
By Emily Davidson
Features
56 Northern Star
The University of Michigan’s midcentury North Campus was an emblem of then-current campus design—suburban and car-centric but lacking a feeling of place. With a few deft moves, Stoss Landscape Urbanism’s redesign of the central quad brought in light, texture, and topographical drama, and the students followed.
By Zach Mortice
The Back
80 Landslide 2021
Here, We Are Together
In the face of decades-long campaigns of erasure and neglect, the Cultural Landscape Foundation’s multimedia initiative highlights at-risk landscapes of Race and Space.
By Jennifer Reut
92 Books
Twice Burned
A review of Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe.
By Stephen Pyne
128 Backstory
Inter-Active
Terrain Work’s plan for a park cap over I-74 in Peoria, Illinois, stitches neighborhoods and generations together.
By Jennifer Reut