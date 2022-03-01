10 Inside

14 Letters

Foreground

18 Now

The transition from farmland to wetland in northern San Francisco Bay; a laudable first for a preservation landscape architect; academia looks better than practice for gender equity; research for a future where plastics are alive; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 Planning

A Canopy Where It Counts

After a storm devastated the urban forest in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, the city recruited Confluence and Jeff Speck, Honorary ASLA, to help it grow back stronger.

By Kevan Klosterwill

50 Goods

Fire It Up

Get cozy with new fire and heat elements.

By Emily Davidson

Features

56 Northern Star

The University of Michigan’s midcentury North Campus was an emblem of then-current campus design—suburban and car-centric but lacking a feeling of place. With a few deft moves, Stoss Landscape Urbanism’s redesign of the central quad brought in light, texture, and topographical drama, and the students followed.

By Zach Mortice

The Back

80 Landslide 2021

Here, We Are Together

In the face of decades-long campaigns of erasure and neglect, the Cultural Landscape Foundation’s multimedia initiative highlights at-risk landscapes of Race and Space.

By Jennifer Reut

92 Books

Twice Burned

A review of Breathing Fire: Female Inmate Firefighters on the Front Lines of California’s Wildfires by Jaime Lowe.

By Stephen Pyne

