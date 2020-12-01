10 Inside
12 Land Matters
14 Letters
FOREGROUND
18 Now
Outdoor classrooms find their moment; visibility for Indigenous students in design schools; a redesigned glade in a corner of Houston’s Memorial Park; New York’s Fresh Air Fund summer camp pivots to design education; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
36 Tech
The Scripted Surface
For a complex paving pattern that was less of a chore to design, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective embraced parametric modeling.
By Jessica Canfield, ASLA
46 Preservation
Not Just Any Garden
A historic garden is redesigned at the White House, but not without attracting partisans on both sides.
By Kim O’Connell
52 Goods
Perfect Perches
Rest assured in singular outdoor seating.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
60 Good Work
The founders of Portland, Oregon’s Knot used pandemic relief funding to sustain the firm during a work slowdown, but staff needed purpose with their paychecks. Pro bono projects with a public service bent were money in the bank.
By Katharine Logan
72 The Divining Rod
Stephen McCarthy has turned Greenseams, a program that converts disused agricultural lands to stormwater-soaking green infrastructure, into one of Wisconsin’s most successful open space programs.
By Zach Mortice
THE BACK
90 Maps
Around the Block
A geographer mapped the everyday treasures she found on neighborhood walks during the pandemic.
By Jennifer Mapes
92 Landslide 2020
She Made Her Mark
Women Take the Lead in ways that are not always conventional.
By Jennifer Reut
106 Books
Learning the Hard Way
A review of the Routledge Handbook of Teaching Landscape and Teaching Landscape: The Studio Experience, both edited by Karsten Jørgensen, Nilgül Karadeniz, Elke Mertens, and Richard Stiles.
By Justin Parscher
136 Backstory
True Domain
The Native Land app reveals that Indigenous history comes with the territory.
By Timothy A. Schuler