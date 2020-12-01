10 Inside

12 Land Matters

14 Letters

FOREGROUND

18 Now

Outdoor classrooms find their moment; visibility for Indigenous students in design schools; a redesigned glade in a corner of Houston’s Memorial Park; New York’s Fresh Air Fund summer camp pivots to design education; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

36 Tech

The Scripted Surface

For a complex paving pattern that was less of a chore to design, DAVID RUBIN Land Collective embraced parametric modeling.

By Jessica Canfield, ASLA

46 Preservation

Not Just Any Garden

A historic garden is redesigned at the White House, but not without attracting partisans on both sides.

By Kim O’Connell

52 Goods

Perfect Perches

Rest assured in singular outdoor seating.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

60 Good Work

The founders of Portland, Oregon’s Knot used pandemic relief funding to sustain the firm during a work slowdown, but staff needed purpose with their paychecks. Pro bono projects with a public service bent were money in the bank.

By Katharine Logan

72 The Divining Rod

Stephen McCarthy has turned Greenseams, a program that converts disused agricultural lands to stormwater-soaking green infrastructure, into one of Wisconsin’s most successful open space programs.

By Zach Mortice

THE BACK

90 Maps

Around the Block

A geographer mapped the everyday treasures she found on neighborhood walks during the pandemic.

By Jennifer Mapes

92 Landslide 2020

She Made Her Mark

Women Take the Lead in ways that are not always conventional.

By Jennifer Reut

106 Books

Learning the Hard Way

A review of the Routledge Handbook of Teaching Landscape and Teaching Landscape: The Studio Experience, both edited by Karsten Jørgensen, Nilgül Karadeniz, Elke Mertens, and Richard Stiles.

By Justin Parscher

