16 Inside

20 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

26 Now

Designing the right spot for Fallen Sky to land; Knoxville’s storied Loghaven re-emerges as an artists’ haven; Seferian Design Group finds a material balance along a Lake Ontario shoreline; carbon counting for city services in Reno, Nevada; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

52 Planning

High Profile

A vision for a 71-mile irrigation canal that runs along Denver’s eastern edge has bloomed

into a grand plan for a multifunctional recreation trail with stormwater, community, and ecological benefits.

By Haniya Rae

68 Goods

New on the Floor

Look into the latest at the ASLA EXPO in Nashville.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

76 When Stars Align

Thanks to years of work by students and faculty from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s School of Landscape Architecture, the 652-mile trail known as the Tennessee RiverLine has grown from a sparky idea to a full-fledged proposal. It is poised to be part of the region’s next era of people-centered infrastructure.

By Jared Brey

94 Home Brewed

A connection with New Belgium Brewing Company led to a chance for Russell + Mills Studios to design the landscape for a brewery in Asheville, North Carolina. The firm joined forces with the city and local conservation groups to transform a rusted industrial site into a thriving riverfront.

By Brian Barth

114 The Bridge Builder

Martin Smith left a successful career to move home to the Arkansas Delta, and he quickly saw how the tools of landscape architecture could help the struggling Big Woods region. By building a groundswell of support, Smith has seen his vision grow from passion project to a force for change.

By Timothy A. Schuler / Photography by Tim Hursley

THE BACK

140 Finding Community in the Floodwaters

After their offices in New Orleans and New York were evacuated during Hurricane Ida, three designers from SCAPE Studio reflect on the ways the storm brought their work on coastal resilience home in the best and worst ways.

By Jennifer Reut

154 Books

Site Still Matters

A review of Site Matters: Strategies for Uncertainty Through Planning and Design, edited by Andrea Kahn and Carol J. Burns.

By Sara Jacobs

