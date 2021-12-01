16 Inside
20 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
26 Now
Designing the right spot for Fallen Sky to land; Knoxville’s storied Loghaven re-emerges as an artists’ haven; Seferian Design Group finds a material balance along a Lake Ontario shoreline; carbon counting for city services in Reno, Nevada; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
52 Planning
High Profile
A vision for a 71-mile irrigation canal that runs along Denver’s eastern edge has bloomed
into a grand plan for a multifunctional recreation trail with stormwater, community, and ecological benefits.
By Haniya Rae
68 Goods
New on the Floor
Look into the latest at the ASLA EXPO in Nashville.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
76 When Stars Align
Thanks to years of work by students and faculty from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville’s School of Landscape Architecture, the 652-mile trail known as the Tennessee RiverLine has grown from a sparky idea to a full-fledged proposal. It is poised to be part of the region’s next era of people-centered infrastructure.
By Jared Brey
94 Home Brewed
A connection with New Belgium Brewing Company led to a chance for Russell + Mills Studios to design the landscape for a brewery in Asheville, North Carolina. The firm joined forces with the city and local conservation groups to transform a rusted industrial site into a thriving riverfront.
By Brian Barth
114 The Bridge Builder
Martin Smith left a successful career to move home to the Arkansas Delta, and he quickly saw how the tools of landscape architecture could help the struggling Big Woods region. By building a groundswell of support, Smith has seen his vision grow from passion project to a force for change.
By Timothy A. Schuler / Photography by Tim Hursley
THE BACK
140 Finding Community in the Floodwaters
After their offices in New Orleans and New York were evacuated during Hurricane Ida, three designers from SCAPE Studio reflect on the ways the storm brought their work on coastal resilience home in the best and worst ways.
By Jennifer Reut
154 Books
Site Still Matters
A review of Site Matters: Strategies for Uncertainty Through Planning and Design, edited by Andrea Kahn and Carol J. Burns.
By Sara Jacobs
178 Advertiser Index
179 Advertisers by Product Category
192 Backstory
Tough Cookie
Seeking a way to translate wildfire risk in Lake Tahoe, a landscape artist lets the trees talk.
By Sarah Chase Shaw