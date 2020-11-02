18 Inside
24 Land Matters
28 Letters
FOREGROUND
32 Now
The University of Miami plans for hurricanes alighting on student housing; parks are affecting you more than you think; Akron’s Summit Lake confronts its history of segregation; big cats on the move get assistance; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
56 Water
Miami’s Next Wave
In Miami Beach, Savino & Miller wrangles with local regulations that are designed to protect natural resources but often clash with the advancing sea.
By Brian Barth
70 Food
American Gothic 2.0
A start-up launches with a very tech vision for enormous, centralized greenhouses and resilient food systems, even if some of the details haven’t been worked out yet.
By Patrick Sisson
80 Goods
Extra Credit
The little things that make the scene.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
90 The Plus Side
Carbon calculators for architecture can miss landscape benefits, so Pamela Conrad, ASLA, turned a spreadsheet into Pathfinder, an app with landscape at its heart.
By Lydia Lee
104 To the Core
At a tiny semiderelict site in Detroit, Julie Bargmann, ASLA, found a collaborator and an urban forest that was waiting to be unearthed.
By Ujijji Davis, ASLA
THE BACK
120 A Way of Walking
A meadow mown becomes a platform for teaching and for something more potent—being outside, together.
By Katherine Jenkins
134 Books
Social Studies
A review of Landscape and the Academy, edited by John Beardsley and Daniel Bluestone.
By Louise A. Mozingo
158 Advertiser Index
160 Advertisers by product category
176 Backstory
Future Forms
A new show at a sculpture park grapples with what we want to remember about the present.
By Leah Ghazarian
PAST ISSUES
2020
January | February | March | April| May | June | July | August | September
2019
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
2018
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
2017
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
2016
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December
2015
January | February | March | April | May | June | July | August | September | October | November | December