FOREGROUND

32 Now

The University of Miami plans for hurricanes alighting on student housing; parks are affecting you more than you think; Akron’s Summit Lake confronts its history of segregation; big cats on the move get assistance; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

56 Water

Miami’s Next Wave

In Miami Beach, Savino & Miller wrangles with local regulations that are designed to protect natural resources but often clash with the advancing sea.

By Brian Barth

70 Food

American Gothic 2.0

A start-up launches with a very tech vision for enormous, centralized greenhouses and resilient food systems, even if some of the details haven’t been worked out yet.

By Patrick Sisson

80 Goods

Extra Credit

The little things that make the scene.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

90 The Plus Side

Carbon calculators for architecture can miss landscape benefits, so Pamela Conrad, ASLA, turned a spreadsheet into Pathfinder, an app with landscape at its heart.

By Lydia Lee

104 To the Core

At a tiny semiderelict site in Detroit, Julie Bargmann, ASLA, found a collaborator and an urban forest that was waiting to be unearthed.

By Ujijji Davis, ASLA

THE BACK

120 A Way of Walking

A meadow mown becomes a platform for teaching and for something more potent—being outside, together.

By Katherine Jenkins

134 Books

Social Studies

A review of Landscape and the Academy, edited by John Beardsley and Daniel Bluestone.

By Louise A. Mozingo

176 Backstory

Future Forms

A new show at a sculpture park grapples with what we want to remember about the present.

By Leah Ghazarian

