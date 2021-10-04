10 Inside
12 Land Matters
16 Letters
FOREGROUND
22 Now
A memorial to a founding father confronts his past; Boston City Hall’s plaza, redesigned for the people; a sculpture takes shape through unfamiliar tools and processes; residents of Tampa, Florida, unite to preserve a Dan Kiley garden; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
42 Interview
Big Tree, Small World
The author and entomologist Doug Tallamy’s new book, The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, advocates for the environmental workhorse of trees.
By Bradford McKee
52 Water
One Big Picture
A comprehensive new map of the Colorado River Basin connects the watershed and the people.
By Lisa Owens Viani
62 Goods
Top That
Expressive surfaces designed to perform.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
72 Licensure on the Line
After years of political attacks, the design professions are uniting to protect against threats to professional licensure.
By Stephen Zacks
84 Worlds Away
Hidden in the leafy Washington, D.C., suburbs, Glenstone has been an insider’s destination for years. For a new expansion and outreach, PWP Landscape Architecture designed a landscape for the confluence of big art and small moments.
By Glenn Dixon
THE BACK
110 Before and After
A new book on the 18th-century landscape designer Humphry Repton pairs his classic Red Book illustrations with modern landscape photography.
By Jennifer Reut
120 Books
Our Wildest Dreams
A review of Rethinking Wilderness and the Wild: Conflict, Conservation and Co-existence, edited by Robyn Bartel, Marty Branagan, Fiona Utley, and Stephen Harris.
By Grace Mitchell Tada, Associate ASLA
144 Advertiser Index
145 Advertisers by product category
156 Backstory
Reappearing Act
In 1913, plans for a National American Indian Memorial on Staten Island faded with lack of funding and impending war. A new concept for the site calls on present-day tools to realize the past.
By Jonathan Lerner