10 Inside

12 Land Matters

16 Letters

FOREGROUND

22 Now

A memorial to a founding father confronts his past; Boston City Hall’s plaza, redesigned for the people; a sculpture takes shape through unfamiliar tools and processes; residents of Tampa, Florida, unite to preserve a Dan Kiley garden; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

42 Interview

Big Tree, Small World

The author and entomologist Doug Tallamy’s new book, The Nature of Oaks: The Rich Ecology of Our Most Essential Native Trees, advocates for the environmental workhorse of trees.

By Bradford McKee

52 Water

One Big Picture

A comprehensive new map of the Colorado River Basin connects the watershed and the people.

By Lisa Owens Viani

62 Goods

Top That

Expressive surfaces designed to perform.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

72 Licensure on the Line

After years of political attacks, the design professions are uniting to protect against threats to professional licensure.

By Stephen Zacks

84 Worlds Away

Hidden in the leafy Washington, D.C., suburbs, Glenstone has been an insider’s destination for years. For a new expansion and outreach, PWP Landscape Architecture designed a landscape for the confluence of big art and small moments.

By Glenn Dixon

THE BACK

110 Before and After

A new book on the 18th-century landscape designer Humphry Repton pairs his classic Red Book illustrations with modern landscape photography.

By Jennifer Reut

120 Books

Our Wildest Dreams

A review of Rethinking Wilderness and the Wild: Conflict, Conservation and Co-existence, edited by Robyn Bartel, Marty Branagan, Fiona Utley, and Stephen Harris.

By Grace Mitchell Tada, Associate ASLA

