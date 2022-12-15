BE A PART OF THE GOODS COLUMN IN 2023

The Goods editorial column is a great way to show off a new product to thousands of Landscape Architecture Magazine subscribers worldwide. Selected products appear in Goods with one or two images, an informative paragraph written by LAM staff, and a reference to the company’s website for more information.

To be considered, submit your products with the following:

a link to each new product’s web page

high-resolution (300 dpi) product images (submit as many as you wish!)

image credits

any supplemental information or technical details you would like to provide

contact information (company, full name, title, and preferred email address)

Send all materials to Laurie Shuster at lamgoods@asla.org using the free file transfer service WeTransfer.com.

If you’re interested in a particular Goods category, products must be submitted three months prior to the release of your targeted issue of LAM for full consideration.

Please note that Goods is an editorial column—not paid advertising—so there is no cost or guarantee to be featured. Products are evaluated based on novelty, sustainability, availability, innovation, and image quality. Selections are made at the sole discretion of the editor.

2023 GOODS CATEGORIES

JANUARY: Bollards & Security

FEBRUARY: Surfaces

MARCH: Fences, Gates, and Walls

APRIL: Public Furnishings

MAY: Water & Irrigation

JUNE: Lighting

JULY: Plants & Soil

AUGUST: Shade & Shelter

SEPTEMBER: Parks & Recreation

OCTOBER: EXPO Exhibitors

NOVEMBER: Residential Furnishings

DECEMBER: Fire & Heat