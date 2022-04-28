Landscape Architecture Magazine covers the wide range of design by landscape architects written by award winning journalists.
More than parks, landscape architecture is woven into cities, neighborhoods, and rural places, in projects large and small. Below is a sample of some of the best feature articles on design that have appeared recently.
- “Unbuilt to Last,” by Lydia Lee, photography by Eric Einwiller. An Oakland, California, waterfront redevelopment plan hit a few bumps before Einwiller Kuehl took it apart.
- “No Us and Them,” by Jared Brey, photography Sahar-Coston Hardy. At the Philadelphia-based firm Andropogon, humans and nature are inseparable.
- “The Thin Green Line,” By Jonathan Lerner. Parks along New York City’s vulnerable waterfront, like Hunter’s Point South, by SWA/Balsley and Weiss/Manfredi, are both amenity and armor.
- “Peter Walker’s Point,” by Gweneth Leigh. The Barangaroo Reserve by PWP Landscape Architecture transforms Sydney Harbour’s old industrial landscape.
- “Hell of Fun,”by Brian Barth. Claude Cormier, the founder of Claude Cormier + Associés, cracks a smile.
- “Northern Star,” by Zach Mortice. Stoss Landscape Urbanism’s Gerstacker Grove melds ecological performance with technological proficiency.