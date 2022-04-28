Practice

Covering issues in practice for designers and creative professionals is central to LAM‘s mission.

Below are a few recent features on business management, diversity, technology, and work/life balance tackling the practical, everyday issues of running a successful business, for design firms of every size.

  • “Work in Progress,” by Bradford McKee. The standard model of design-office practice in landscape architecture—killer hours, ho-hum salaries, and often little say among staff—has long assumed the profession is competing with itself for talent. That’s no longer the case.
  • “Start Your Engines,” by Kevan Klosterwill.  What does it really take to launch your own design firm?
  • “Brand New,” by Wendy Gilmartin. Necessary lessons in rebranding your business.
  • “Live and Learn,” by Mimi Zeiger.  Algorithms are bringing new kinds of evidence and predictive powers to the shaping of landscapes.
  • “What’s Next?” Landscape architects answer the call to define our post-pandemic future.
  • “Small Firm, Big Leap,” by Aiden Ackerman, ASLA. The pros and cons of adopting BIM have oversized impacts on smaller firms.
  • “On the Safe Side,” by Leslie Wren, ASLA. Ample training and collaboration can protect landscape workers from risk.
  • i, Designer?” by Philip Fernberg, Associate ASLA, and Brent Chamberlain.  Advancements in artificial intelligence creativity should make us rethink the future of landscape architecture practice.

The Magazine of the American Society of Landscape Architects