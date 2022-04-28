Covering issues in practice for designers and creative professionals is central to LAM‘s mission.
Below are a few recent features on business management, diversity, technology, and work/life balance tackling the practical, everyday issues of running a successful business, for design firms of every size.
- “Work in Progress,” by Bradford McKee. The standard model of design-office practice in landscape architecture—killer hours, ho-hum salaries, and often little say among staff—has long assumed the profession is competing with itself for talent. That’s no longer the case.
- “Start Your Engines,” by Kevan Klosterwill. What does it really take to launch your own design firm?
- “Brand New,” by Wendy Gilmartin. Necessary lessons in rebranding your business.
- “Live and Learn,” by Mimi Zeiger. Algorithms are bringing new kinds of evidence and predictive powers to the shaping of landscapes.
- “What’s Next?” Landscape architects answer the call to define our post-pandemic future.
- “Small Firm, Big Leap,” by Aiden Ackerman, ASLA. The pros and cons of adopting BIM have oversized impacts on smaller firms.
- “On the Safe Side,” by Leslie Wren, ASLA. Ample training and collaboration can protect landscape workers from risk.
- “i, Designer?” by Philip Fernberg, Associate ASLA, and Brent Chamberlain. Advancements in artificial intelligence creativity should make us rethink the future of landscape architecture practice.