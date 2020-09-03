8 Inside

10 Land Matters

12 Letters

FOREGROUND

16 Now

Philadelphia’s Studio Ludo pivots to play packs; a landscape makes sense in Winston-Salem; a bird count in India gives fresh but concerning data; a landscape makes for a better place to adopt pets; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

34 Water

Raise Some Green

With a $30 million investment, the City of Buffalo is joining a small group of cities that have turned to environmental impact bonds to fund soft infrastructure.

By Jared Brey

42 Planning

Count Them In

Long neglected by planners, the people in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley harness a history of community advocacy and a plan by Groundworks Office to connect residents to city life.

By Ninon Scotto di Uccio

54 Goods

Screen Savers

Partitions that create privacy and more.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

62 The Twin Pandemics

Seven Black landscape architects and designers discuss the spatial factors around a deadly virus and deadly policing for besieged Black people in the United States.

With Diane Jones Allen, FASLA; M. Austin Allen III, ASLA; Charles Cross; June Grant; Elizabeth Kennedy, ASLA; Jescelle R. Major, ASLA; and Douglas Williams, ASLA

82 A Subtropical Second Take

To reflect a change in mission, New York’s Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice reopens its renowned interior landscape, originally designed by Dan Kiley, with the lower-latitude palette of Raymond Jungles, FASLA.

By Jane Margolies

THE BACK

102 Finding Myanmar

A landscape architect on a motorbike rides in search of lush rain forests and mystery in a challenging postcolonial landscape. He definitely got the mystery.

By Ash Hoden, ASLA

114 Books

Between Farm and Table

A review of Movable Markets: Food Wholesaling in the 20th-Century City by Helen Tangires.

By Terry Clements, FASLA

