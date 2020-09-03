8 Inside
10 Land Matters
12 Letters
FOREGROUND
16 Now
Philadelphia’s Studio Ludo pivots to play packs; a landscape makes sense in Winston-Salem; a bird count in India gives fresh but concerning data; a landscape makes for a better place to adopt pets; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
34 Water
Raise Some Green
With a $30 million investment, the City of Buffalo is joining a small group of cities that have turned to environmental impact bonds to fund soft infrastructure.
By Jared Brey
42 Planning
Count Them In
Long neglected by planners, the people in San Francisco’s Visitacion Valley harness a history of community advocacy and a plan by Groundworks Office to connect residents to city life.
By Ninon Scotto di Uccio
54 Goods
Screen Savers
Partitions that create privacy and more.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
62 The Twin Pandemics
Seven Black landscape architects and designers discuss the spatial factors around a deadly virus and deadly policing for besieged Black people in the United States.
With Diane Jones Allen, FASLA; M. Austin Allen III, ASLA; Charles Cross; June Grant; Elizabeth Kennedy, ASLA; Jescelle R. Major, ASLA; and Douglas Williams, ASLA
82 A Subtropical Second Take
To reflect a change in mission, New York’s Ford Foundation Center for Social Justice reopens its renowned interior landscape, originally designed by Dan Kiley, with the lower-latitude palette of Raymond Jungles, FASLA.
By Jane Margolies
THE BACK
102 Finding Myanmar
A landscape architect on a motorbike rides in search of lush rain forests and mystery in a challenging postcolonial landscape. He definitely got the mystery.
By Ash Hoden, ASLA
114 Books
Between Farm and Table
A review of Movable Markets: Food Wholesaling in the 20th-Century City by Helen Tangires.
By Terry Clements, FASLA
148 Backstory
Designs for Apartness
A new guide helps designers navigate the physics of the novel coronavirus.
By Haniya Rae