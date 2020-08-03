8 Inside

10 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

14 Now

Dogged designers and community members transform San Francisco’s leftover spaces; the pandemic turns up in business indicators; a low-barrier tech tool helps remote teaching; Chicago’s Resilient Corridors tailors green infrastructure to community wants; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

34 Interview

Law in the Land

The author and legal scholar Jedediah Purdy’s new book, This Land Is Our Land, sifts through contradictory assumptions about our ties to the environment.

By Scott Geiger, Affiliate ASLA

42 Planning

Midas’s Touch

Conservationists strike an uneasy alliance with a mining company that wants to clean up and restore habitat near an old gold mine—so it can restart mining operations.

By Timothy A. Schuler

54 Goods

Lights Out

Illumination to make the night last longer.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

64 All Ours

A photographic essay of Washington, D.C.’s First Amendment spaces under threat by the government.

Photography by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA

Text by Thaïsa Way, FASLA

82 After Extraordinary Conditions

With a small landscape architecture practice and a gimlet eye, the author makes her way around the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, during the coronavirus lockdown.

By Sarah Cowles

Photography by Dina Oganova

THE BACK

96 Leases to Destroy

The current administration has formulated an assault on public lands that is unprecedented. Here’s what we stand to lose.

By Katharine Logan

110 Books of Interest

