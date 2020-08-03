8 Inside
10 Land Matters
FOREGROUND
14 Now
Dogged designers and community members transform San Francisco’s leftover spaces; the pandemic turns up in business indicators; a low-barrier tech tool helps remote teaching; Chicago’s Resilient Corridors tailors green infrastructure to community wants; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
34 Interview
Law in the Land
The author and legal scholar Jedediah Purdy’s new book, This Land Is Our Land, sifts through contradictory assumptions about our ties to the environment.
By Scott Geiger, Affiliate ASLA
42 Planning
Midas’s Touch
Conservationists strike an uneasy alliance with a mining company that wants to clean up and restore habitat near an old gold mine—so it can restart mining operations.
By Timothy A. Schuler
54 Goods
Lights Out
Illumination to make the night last longer.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
64 All Ours
A photographic essay of Washington, D.C.’s First Amendment spaces under threat by the government.
Photography by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA
Text by Thaïsa Way, FASLA
82 After Extraordinary Conditions
With a small landscape architecture practice and a gimlet eye, the author makes her way around the city of Tbilisi, Georgia, during the coronavirus lockdown.
By Sarah Cowles
Photography by Dina Oganova
THE BACK
96 Leases to Destroy
The current administration has formulated an assault on public lands that is unprecedented. Here’s what we stand to lose.
By Katharine Logan
110 Books of Interest
124 Advertiser Index
125 Advertisers by Product Category
136 Backstory
Wash at Will
Without access to handwashing, homeless populations can’t stay healthy, so a team of designers stepped in.
By Haniya Rae