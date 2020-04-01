8 Inside

10 Land Matters

12 Letters

FOREGROUND

18 Now

The Wiyot Tribe of Northern California has land returned; Houston looks at health inequities; a bridge stands where a divide once did in Boston; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 Interview

On Belonging and Becoming

Julian Agyeman, a Tufts University planning professor, talks about his work in the realm of environmental justice.

By Kofi Boone, ASLA

48 Materials

Perfume Genius

SALT Landscape Architects relates the history of downtown Los Angeles through a series of olfactory encounters.

By Timothy A. Schuler

60 Goods

Yard Candy

Here comes spring, with new options for seating and serving outside.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

68 The Thin Green Line

The second phase of Hunter’s Point South in Queens, designed by the office of Thomas Balsley, FASLA, (now SWA/Balsley) with Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism, extends the park’s renowned toughness.

By Jonathan Lerner

90 Tallgrass Rehab

A former U.S. Army arsenal in Illinois is now Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, the only public land of its kind, and one of the continent’s rarest biomes.

By Dawn Reiss

108 Have Van, Will Garden

The Winnipeg-based landscape architects Anna Thurmayr and Dietmar Straub, ASLA, have a simple description of their work: humble and never complete.

By Brian Barth

THE BACK

126 A Siege in Blue

The aerial photographer Alex MacLean’s new book, Impact, looks at the Gulf and Atlantic coasts where land may well become sea.

138 Books

Spring Books

Notes on recent standouts, by the LAM staff.

