8 Inside
10 Land Matters
12 Letters
FOREGROUND
18 Now
The Wiyot Tribe of Northern California has land returned; Houston looks at health inequities; a bridge stands where a divide once did in Boston; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 Interview
On Belonging and Becoming
Julian Agyeman, a Tufts University planning professor, talks about his work in the realm of environmental justice.
By Kofi Boone, ASLA
48 Materials
Perfume Genius
SALT Landscape Architects relates the history of downtown Los Angeles through a series of olfactory encounters.
By Timothy A. Schuler
60 Goods
Yard Candy
Here comes spring, with new options for seating and serving outside.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
68 The Thin Green Line
The second phase of Hunter’s Point South in Queens, designed by the office of Thomas Balsley, FASLA, (now SWA/Balsley) with Weiss/Manfredi Architecture/Landscape/Urbanism, extends the park’s renowned toughness.
By Jonathan Lerner
90 Tallgrass Rehab
A former U.S. Army arsenal in Illinois is now Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, the only public land of its kind, and one of the continent’s rarest biomes.
By Dawn Reiss
108 Have Van, Will Garden
The Winnipeg-based landscape architects Anna Thurmayr and Dietmar Straub, ASLA, have a simple description of their work: humble and never complete.
By Brian Barth
THE BACK
126 A Siege in Blue
The aerial photographer Alex MacLean’s new book, Impact, looks at the Gulf and Atlantic coasts where land may well become sea.
138 Books
Spring Books
Notes on recent standouts, by the LAM staff.
168 Backstory
New Coordinates
Two Penn landscape architecture faculty create sea-level data sets for the Galápagos Islands.
By Bradford McKee