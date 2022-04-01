16 Inside

20 Land Matters

24 Letters

Foreground

28 Now

HMWhite tops Rockefeller Center with greenery; a master plan by GGN pulls three schools together; Waxahachie, Texas, jumps on the stormwater park train; pipelines muddle future restoration along the Louisiana coast; a remembrance of Darwina L. Neal, 1942–2021; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

50 Research

Small Town, Heavy Load

Urbanites flee to rural areas for the fresh air and open space, but a study of three Iowa towns finds those advantages aren’t enjoyed equally. Small-scale interventions are one way landscape designers can help.

By Anjulie Rao

56 Goods

Home Style

Settle in with outdoor furnishings for designed digs.

By Emily Davidson

Features

64 Unbuilt to Last

Plans to redevelop an Oakland, California, waterfront hit a snag when no one could agree what to do with a massive historic shipping terminal. Instead of scrapping the plan, Einwiller Kuehl jumped it to the next level, deconstructing the historic fabric and adding just enough finesse to keep things lively on deck.

By Lydia Lee

86 Core Four

When Dallas lost out on landing a big corporation because it lacked downtown parks, Robert Decherd took it personally. Over the next 20 years, his foundation-backed Parks for Downtown Dallas transformed the city’s urban core, funding a master plan and four high-profile urban parks, but some are asking if that is happening at the expense of the city’s neighborhood parks.

By Timothy A. Schuler

The Back

106 Alternate Realities

As wearables and other technologies increasingly mediate our senses, Shaped Touches investigates how our experience of public space may transform in kind.

By Sean Lally

118 Books

Stop Calling Me Resilient

A review of Form and Flow: The Spatial Politics of Urban Resilience and Climate Justice by Kian Goh.

By Merve Bedir

160 Backstory

A close-up look at research on the potential of mycelium in managing stormwater, by Courtney Goode, ASLA.