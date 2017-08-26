BY ZACH MORTICE

Studio Outside’s resiliency plan for Galveston Island State Park earned a 2017 ASLA Professional Award for Analysis and Planning, drawing praise from the jury for its comprehensive and forward-looking anticipation of the havoc a hurricane could release. But Studio Outside’s Andrew Duggan and his team knew they were pondering ironclad eventualities, not hypothetical disasters.

Because over the weekend, the city of Galveston and Galveston Island State Park to its southwest found themselves in the path of Hurricane Harvey, which made landfall at on Friday night, a Category 4 storm that has prompted mass evacuations of the Houston region.

Studio Outside’s project, “Storm + Sand + Sea + Strand: Barrier Island Resiliency Planning for Galveston Island State Park,” tracks the loss of habitat and land as perpetuated by sea level rise, encroaching development, and hurricane flooding. It prescribes soft and green natural barriers to storm surges, assisted by flexible infrastructure. As a barrier island bordered by Texas’ West Bay to the northwest and the Gulf of Mexico to the southeast, there are few places to hide from floodwaters or to absorb them, and even less given that this part of the island was partially paved over to accommodate RVs in the 1970s. On Friday, Duggan (based safely in Dallas) and members of his design team (Mike Fraze of Studio Outside, and Jennifer Dowdell and Ed Morgereth Biohabitats) emailed LAM some thoughts on how the storm might play out for Galveston Island State Park.

What happened to Galveston Island State Park in 2008 with Hurricane Ike? How was the island affected? How was it damaged?

Mike Fraze: The entire site was inundated with over eight feet of storm surge and the result was complete devastation. It seemed that half of the beach side campsites were simply gone, and the other half were covered in sand or broken [into] pieces. Roads buckled and utilities were uprooted.

Ironically, this level of destruction created two phenomena: [It] recalibrated the lens of park planning in coastal environments by proving that buttressing and fighting mother nature does not work, and a reconsideration of best practices was required. And [it created] a relatively clean slate to [re-envision] this park. The planning process was a rare opportunity to literally rebuild from the ground up. [The] Texas Parks & Wildlife Department and the planning team seized the chance to rebuild with a natural system resiliency mindset.

What are the biggest risks to the island and Galveston Island State Park with this hurricane?

Ed Morgereth: There’s the potential for high winds and coastal flooding, and with that, there may be saltwater inundation of some of the freshwater wetlands found within the park. But let’s be clear that there are a lot of unknowns with this storm including its exact landfall location.

Andrew Duggan: And the forecast is changing hourly. The situation with Hurricane Harvey is very different as it relates to Galveston than were the conditions with Hurricane Ike in 2008. Harvey is bearing down on Corpus Christi—about 200 miles southwest of Galveston—where Ike was almost a direct hit on the Island. The biggest risk with Harvey might be an ongoing rain deluge and associated flooding if the storm stalls, and meanders up the coast over a period of days with a continuous assault of rain. That said, the churning of the Gulf and expanded wave action will most certainly contribute to more rapid beach and dune erosion.

Is Galveston Island State Park particularly vulnerable to hurricane flooding?

Ed Morgereth: Yes. And it is worth noting that Galveston Island is very low-lying. Much of it less than [10 feet] above sea level, so effects during a hurricane with a large storm surge on the system are inevitable. The question becomes, how resilient is the landscape to flooding and storm surge?

Because of all of the changes that have occurred over the last several decades, we see significant reductions in wetlands and [marshes] (key natural features in the absorption of some of the effects of storm surge) present when natural conditions prevail. But here, the natural conditions on the island as a whole have been replaced by roads, buildings, and infrastructure. And within the park there is a reduced amount of wetland habitat on the bay side available to help absorb the storm surge and the flooding that is likely to occur. Dunes on the beach side of Galveston Island have been compromised, reducing their storm attenuation function.

Jennifer Dowdell: As an undeveloped natural feature the, barrier island could respond to these weather systems with natural cycles of erosion, sedimentation, and dune migration. The winds and waters pick up the sand and move it in natural ebbs and flows, and the plants reseed themselves with time. But when it is populated, those natural features are gone, or are much smaller. At Galveston Island State Park, we have remnants of unique and important ecosystems, but they are represented within the 2,000 acres of the park. The island is about 134,000 acres in total.

Mike Fraze: The broader context of the story, however, is that development patterns on the island and degradation of natural habitat has increased the vulnerability, as natural systems are generally more resilient to storms than the historical construction patterns on the island. Although many lessons were learned from Ike, construction on the island continues.

How does hurricane flooding disrupt ecosystems in the region; the health of plants and animals, migration patterns for fauna, etc.?

Ed Morgereth: If we step back and consider this as a natural system, without the human impact, this barrier island system has always had hurricanes playing a role. The system has evolved to be resilient, with the migration of dunes, and natural erosion and sedimentation patterns. That resiliency is diminished by human development patterns.

Often, in the naturally functioning barrier island/dune system, the wildlife have evolved to survive these events. The birds will fly inland. The terrestrial creatures move to higher elevations. The aquatic species may take refuge in deeper areas of the water. Unfortunately, in an altered system like what we have left at Galveston Island State Park, there is less refugia available on the island overall, and the systems have been fragmented such that the wildlife may have a harder time migrating to these safer high elevation spaces. Storms such as Hurricane Ike [had] a storm surge that [covered] essentially all of the island’s habitats. The saltwater inundation of the freshwater ponds and of inland areas might also cause impacts to species sensitive to saltwater, such as the live oak mottes found within the park.

Sea level rise brought on by climate change is predicted to swallow up almost a quarter of the park’s land by 2060. How does this anticipated land loss affect how the island handles hurricane storm surges?

Ed Morgereth: Unfortunately, we have seen significant wetland loss since the 1970’s in the Galveston Island system, and this has been exacerbated by sea level rise. If sea level rise is accelerated as projected, then at some point we are going to see a system of migration and accretion of wetland habitats lose their ability to keep up with the rate of change. The barrier island’s natural responses may not be able to keep up with the sea level rise, causing loss of habitats and functions including storm abatement. This is why it was so important during our planning process to consider the steps needed to take to restore and manage habitats and their ecological function within the park. The park needs assistance in recovering function and habitat value in the face of storms and climate change.