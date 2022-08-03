August 2022: Tough Cuts

ON THE COVER: The Colorado River water crisis is forcing the West to adjust.
Photograph © Ted Wood/The Water Desk
Features:
- “Tier Drops,” by Lisa Owens Viani.
Regulations and apportioning that were set up 100 years ago are under pressure as the Colorado River shrinks. As climate change accelerates and record-breaking drought worsens, cities, tribes, and industries must prepare for a future with less water. (Online August 10)
- “The Lakes and the Locals,” by Jared Brey. Photographs by Sahar Coston-Hardy.
South Philadelphia’s FDR Park was a shaggy, 348-acre overlooked gem in the city’s system until the pandemic brought the crowds. With a master plan by WRT already approved, park supporters found themselves navigating class and race as they debated the park’s future.
Also in this Issue:
- Now: “A Bumpy Reentry” by Jared Brey.
Women landscape architects are finding the road from part-time to full-time work full of potholes. (Online August 31 )
- Now: “Destination Hemp Farm,” by Kim O’Connell.
A Virginia landscape architect thinks cannabis farms could be the state’s next tourist attraction. (Online on August 17 on landscapearchitecturemagazine.org.)
- Now: “The Fruit Loop,” by Lisa Owens Viani.
An art project that also brings historic fruit orchards back to New York.
- Now: “Rest Stop Ahead,” by Timothy A. Schuler.
Along South Dakota’s I-29 corridor, new pollinator plots help monarchs refuel.
- Now: “Not a Brick Out of Place,” by Patrick Sisson.
A historic house and garden get an easy-to-miss stormwater update from Studio One Eleven.
- Goods: “Do Wonders,” by Emily Davidson. New fittings for public parks and playgrounds that invite curiosity.
- Accessibility: “Beautiful Accidents,” by Timothy A. Schuler. Bringing POP Rocks from proposal to public artwork included a few adjustments to allow play for all.
- Campus: “Collage Material,” by Jonathan Lerner.
A culture of social activism inspired the designers at MNLA to dig deep for public input on the smith college campus master plan.
- Maintenance: “Weed Whackers,” by Katharine Logan.
With experienced herders, goats can clear out invasive species on large conservation projects and public lands while saving money and conserving carbon—plus, they’re fun to watch. (Online August 24)
- The Back: “The Last Floriade?” by Tim Waterman. The keystone horticultural exposition in the Netherlands struggles to find its footing.
- Book Review: “A Collective Gasp,” by Pollyanna Rhee.
A review of Breathe: Investigations into Our Atmospherically Entangled Future, edited by Klaus K. Loenhart.
- Backstory: Seferian Design Group inserts a healing garden for struggling families into a small urban site.