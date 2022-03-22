The things our art director, Chris McGee, hated to leave out of the current issue of LAM.

From “Rain and Shine” by Elizabeth Lunday in the March 2022 issue, about Halff Associates, Inc.’s Railyard Park in Waxahachie, Texas, which tucks in stormwater management infrastructure and a few material flourishes that speak to the town’s history, detailed here, into a park on the edge of downtown.

“The devil in the details.”

—CHRIS MCGEE, LAM ART DIRECTOR

