The July 2023 Issue: Fort Negley

ON THE COVER: A master plan in process by HDLA for Fort Negley. Photograph by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA.

FEATURED STORY: “Tracing Bass Street,” by Kofi Boone, FASLA; photography by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA.

From its beginnings as a Union fort during the Civil War through New Deal reconstruction and 20th century urban renewal, Nashville’s Fort Negley embodies a complex history that reflects the contradictions of the South. After waves of protest from the fort’s displaced Black descendant community, a master plan by HDLA makes room for their stories to emerge.

Also in the issue:

NOW: Edited by Timothy A. Schuler. Green infrastructure plays well at a Seattle water treatment plant (online July 13); the sculpture formerly known as Marabar finds a new home; an innovative trust for Biohabitats ensures a seat for nature; Exhibit Columbus reflects on Mill Race Park; a resort design by EDSA floats above the mangroves (online July 27), and OSD designs a green link to a new medical school.

MINDS: “Gateway Games,” by Maci Nelson, Associate ASLA. The Landscape Nerd’s Maci Nelson and biochemist Frank Tedeschi explore links between landscape design and Dungeons & Dragons (online July 6).

DETAILS: “Top of the Rock,” by Zach Mortice. Terrain-NYC carves a serene, verdant entryway for a supportive housing center in the Bronx atop a pile of sparkling quartz schist (online July 20).

GOODS: “Power Plants,” edited by Kristen Mastroianni. Eye-popping new releases for gardens and landscapes.

THE BACK: “Finding the Light,” by Jimena Martignoni. Following the commission of a James Turrell Skyspace in Uruguay, a design competition focused attention on the coastal landscape. The winning proposal included a sunken piazza from which the artwork appears to rise, framed by local stone and native plantings.

BOOK REVIEW: Edited by Mimi Zeiger. “Mind the Milieu,” by Julian Raxworthy. A review of Mise-en-Scène: The Lives and Afterlives of Urban Landscapes, by Chris Reed and Mike Belleme.

BACKSTORY: Design Workshop’s linear park takes a meandering approach to manage 100-year storms in an arid zone.