Maybe you’ve noticed things have been a bit more lively here at the Landscape Architecture Magazine blog of late, and you’d be right. In addition to cranking up our posting to twice a week (!), we’ve been thinking a bit about what we might do to expand our audience and create more of a community of landscape-minded readers. There are many changes afoot that will be rolled out in 2014, but we’d like your help with some low-hanging fruit, namely our blog roll.
Yes, the blog roll is a venerated tradition in the webs, but often it just becomes a mutual linkfest that highlights the same five well-known news aggregators over and over. We’d like to do something more substantial, and we’d like your help, friendly reader.
Our current blog roll (over on the right—->>) is pretty good, but some of our favorites aren’t posting so much anymore and our sense is that there are a lot more landscape-oriented blogs out there than there were a year ago when we first made the list. That’s where we’d like your help.
So tell us your favorite landscape blogs in the comments below. We’re interested in original content, rather than aggregators, and we’re curious about anything that shapes landscape, from agriculture to climate to infrastructure to policy to design theory to design tech.
Here are some we’ve been reading lately–
Rust Wire. Always a fave. News and urban grit from the rust belt.
BakkenBlog. North Dakota oil and gas.
Big Picture Agriculture. Perspectives on ag policy, food, science.
The Prairie Ecologist. Notes on prairie ecology, restoration, and management.
Small Streets Blog. Life at a plausible scale.
Gizmodo. New life under Geoff Manaugh of bldgblog, but you knew that.
Garden Rant. Various garden-related posts with a strong point of view.
99% Invisible. Blog to accompany the excellent design-oriented podcast.
What are you reading and liking? Suggest blogs in the comments or on Twitter @LandArchMag.
Somehow I neglected to add Maria Popova’s addictive Brain Pickings (http://www.brainpickings.org/). Not landscape per se but a design sensibility in everything she sees, does, or writes.
A small bit of self-promotion – our blog, Green Infrastructure for Your Community – covers green infrastructure issues in blog posts twice a week. We focus on how trees, soil, and stormwater are being planned, managed, and maintained in urban environments, and cover everything from recent news and policies to sharing original research and answers to commonly asked questions. I write some of the posts, but we also have regular guest posters, most notably James Urban, FASLA, Peter MacDonagh, FASLA, landscape architects from the Kestrel Design Group, and garden educator Ellyn Shea.
Thanks for sharing your blog list. Hope you don’t mind me shamelessly self-promoting but I would love it if you took a peek at my blog http://www.daisylovesdesign.com I’m a landscape architect and I blog here mostly about landscape design/architecture, gardens and landscape inspired/related products and art. Still in it’s infancy, but the plan is to blog at least every second day as there is just so much awesome ‘green’ design out there.
