BY KATARINA KATSMA, ASLA

FROM THE MAY 2017 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

“I’m a plant scientist first,” says Sandra Clinton, FASLA. She is quick to clarify it’s not the only thing that defines her work. “I’m an aesthetic designer. I design for what I think works together and what I think will survive.”

It’s the literal combination of landscape and architecture that Clinton, the president of Clinton & Associates in Hyattsville, Maryland, says defined her interests early on. “My entire childhood was spent watching my mother garden this incredibly intense garden.” Her mother, she says, was in an unspoken annual competition with the next-door neighbor for best landscape. While her mother focused on plants, her neighbor—who was an engineer—favored structures and pavement, and by the time Clinton reached the age of seven he would let her help with construction. “To me, you have to have the structure work and you have to have the plants work. My job is to make them work in proportion and combination and in concert with each other.”

Clinton notes that there are hints of inspiration from previous mentors throughout her work; people in the past have mentioned seeing echoes of Roberto Burle Marx in some designs. Her plant sciences degree at the University of Delaware led her to the educator and landscape architect Conrad Hamerman, from whom she learned about the profession. It was on a trip he led to Brazil that she got to study firsthand some of Burle Marx’s work.

Clinton earned her master’s in landscape architecture at the University of Virginia and eventually went on to work at Oehme, van Sweden (OvS). She was there until 1998, when she left to start Clinton & Associates. “A lot of the things that I learned in OvS are things that I’ve taken with me. But I believe that I have manipulated my understanding of plants and plant life very differently from what I was doing when I was in OvS.” Everything was big and grand, she says, referring to the large, distinctive planting masses done by the firm. At Clinton & Associates, she tends to blend plants within masses to give a meadow-like appearance at maturity.

A Clinton & Associates design starts belowground, ensuring there are good bones to allow a landscape to thrive. Each design is “highly engineered so that they actually work,” she says. “But then they kind of get turned on their heads with the overlay of this exquisite palette of plant materials.” She loves contrast, and it is apparent in almost everything she does. “I am a texture queen. That is one of my things. Texture in materials, texture in plants,” she admits. “I’m always looking at big coarse things next to really fine things so they show each other off.”

It’s the details, and the firm’s responsiveness to them, that Clinton says are key. “We pay attention to how [designs] are going to get used, and how these plants work with how people use the space,” she says. Embracing those details—plants, materials, location, atmosphere, setting—allows her to create designs that look like they belong to, rather than stand out from, the surroundings. And a part of achieving that is planting expertise, an attribute Clinton says she looks for in the people she hires.

“I’m not a huge manipulator,” Clinton says. “I pick what I believe will work in a space.” Her understanding of the plant sciences gave her the tools necessary to know what plant can go where and how to plant in communities—though sometimes with an older garden, things can disappear or be overcrowded by enthusiastic competition. “You have to be assertive if you really care about a place,” she says. “It’s my job to tell [the client] what needs an overhaul.” It’s a skill that she learned from observing Burle Marx designs when she was in Brazil—having a “level of ownership of the work that you do if you want it to stay in a particular state”—strong maintenance so that lines don’t blur or weeds completely take over. But she acknowledges and even embraces the idea that some things are just out of her hands. “There’s just so many things in nature that you cannot have control over, which I think is one of the things that I absolutely love about working in this profession. You simply cannot control everything.”

Underwood

Billed as Clinton’s “one and only modern garden,” this residence near northwest Washington, D.C., is the home of an architect couple who run their own firm. The design is “very outward looking, which you won’t see in very many of my gardens, mostly because people want to be more inward,” she says. The desire to open themselves up toward the street is a reflection of the friendly neighborhood and the clients’ character. “They make pizza on the front garden,” she says. “[The clients] really have transformed the way they live because of how the garden was built around them.”

The house was built to be as self-sustaining as possible, and the landscape reflects as much. There is a Silva Cell under the front lawn, installed to deal with the harsh runoff from the street, and a 1,000-gallon cistern in the main courtyard, which the house wraps around. Whatever makes it to the cistern (that is, not absorbed by the multiple green roof terraces crowning the house) is used for irrigating the rest of the site. The planting is also designed to handle water on site, with a graceful row of multistem Heritage river birches in front of a forest of plants with striking textures, such as irises and Indian woodoats, at the rear of the property.

“They wanted to have as low of an impact on the land as possible,” Clinton says, which led to a design that emphasizes simple lines and a minimal use of materials. The only place on site with solid pavement is the pad where their electric car recharges. There is a vegetable garden on the roof where it can get the most sun, and a small herb garden off the planted patio in the front where the pizza oven sits. “The first year we had these little kales in here and they seeded themselves,” Clinton says, pointing to the patio. “We just let them go because we love the texture of it and the color just brings everything together in that palette. So why fight it?”

Pike & Rose

When Clinton & Associates joined the design team for the mixed-use development of Pike & Rose, the concept was to create a campus-like mood that had a visual unity. “The irony of the direction that we were given was that none of this really looks like a campus. None of the buildings have any form of unity, so it’s actually the landscape that has to pull it together,” Clinton says. The developers also wanted it to look like a botanic garden at all times of the year, she says. “Now, that’s really hard to do when you have nothing but paving, so every place where we could open up the ground for planting, we did.”

Construction has already begun on phase two of the three-phase development, and despite the rumbling jackhammers and piercing beeps of trucks reversing, what has already been built seems as if it’s been there for years. Almost any spot they could fill with flora, they have. What doesn’t get filled with plantings is designed for gatherings or repose, with various kinds of seating and even a children’s fountain. The site has more than 500 container plantings with seasonal rotations done by Clinton & Associates, and vines climbing up walls of what look like converted warehouses, but are in fact newly completed buildings. In spring, thousands of giant allium spring up from the in-ground planters—purple down one lane and white down another, to give a sense of wayfinding.

“We did everything because nobody stopped us from doing anything on this project,” Clinton says. It has an atmosphere rich in textures, sights, and experiences, drawing to mind a mature Manhattan neighborhood rather than a newly built development on the outskirts of a dense city. “It’s amazing what we get to do here. Before this property was here, nobody ever walked on this stretch of road. The sidewalk was right at the curb, and you didn’t feel safe. Now at lunchtime it’s teeming with people.”

Longview

“This is the one place that hired the landscape architect before the architects,” Clinton says of this sprawling eight-acre estate. Clinton explained that the current owners had seen the property and sent a letter to the then owner, asking if she would sell. It took a while, but they were able to buy the property, which had large, mature trees that had the air of a botanic garden. The first thing Clinton & Associates did was tag every tree in a survey; the surviving specimens still bear this mark nearly two decades after work began.

Woven throughout the site are sculptures with literary allusions—the husband is in journalism—such as a large open book visible intermittently along the winding drive up to the house. The trees on either side of this drive once stood in a straight shot up the property to the residence, but were moved to accommodate the new entry sequence that created groves rather than lines, Clinton says.

The clients tore down the old house and built the new one in the same location. The landscape design wraps around it to give it partial cover from the highly trafficked main road. “[The owner] wanted a French provincial house that had roses growing up all of it so you didn’t even see the house,” Clinton says, pointing to the trellised roses on the side next to the garage. The French themes are apparent throughout, as formal planting urns flank the entryway to the house, paired with the soft, light coloring of materials throughout the property.

“This is probably one of the most formal gardens I’ve ever designed, and part of it is because of the formality of the house,” Clinton says. An oval lawn in line with the pool and the center of the house acts as an anchoring element to the design and borders a series of garden rooms that wrap around the side and back of the main building. Each garden room has a “rug” of stone, subtly dividing one space from the next. In the back, tucked away from the lawn, is what feels like a private courtyard flanked by the house and a line of Heritage river birches. Though the courtyard is openly connected to the rest of the landscape, its green-toned low-growing plantings of Himalayan sweetbox, creeping mazus, Japanese pieris, and coralbells create a sense of intimacy and enclosure.

A Few Favorites

“I have a philosophy about plants,” Clinton says while on site at Underwood, a residence she designed outside Washington, D.C. “They have to give you at least three things of interest in order to make my list.” If they have three favorable attributes, then they most likely will also have three-season impact. Every now and then Clinton will have employees come to her asking why they don’t use a certain plant, she says. “And I’ll say it’s because it’s a flash in the pan. It’s there for 10 minutes and then it’s gone and just taking up room and not adding anything to the garden.”

Asclepias tuberosa (Butterfly milkweed)

A favorite of the native rain garden, the butterfly milkweed adds a bright orange pop at two and a half feet. Its autumn foliage burns in intensity and it “shows beautifully in the fading garden as a bright spot,” Clinton says.

Calamagrostis stricta (Slimstem reedgrass)

Native to North America, this Calamagrostis species is found in mostly wetland environments. “It creates a scrim effect between different ‘rooms’ of the garden, or between plant masses. It’s a great backdrop for other plantings,” Clinton says.

Callicarpa americana (American beautyberry)

Noted for its peculiar, yet brilliant display of purple berries throughout the year, this shrub is native to the southeastern part of the United States and can grow up to six feet in height and width. It is hardy to zones 6 through 10 and prefers full sun to part shade.

Cercidiphyllum japonicum (Katsura tree)

The katsura tree can reach up to 60 feet in height at maturity and is most notable for its heart-shaped leaves and striking fall color. The fallen leaves in autumn have a caramel aroma, giving it the nickname the “caramel tree.”

Cryptomeria japonica ‘Yoshino’ (Yoshino Japanese cedar)

This evergreen tree is a favorite of Clinton’s, as it “grows quickly and forms a beautiful screen when used in masses.” The blue-green foliage persists until winter, when it gains a bronze cast. It is fast growing, up to 40 feet at maturity.

Hakonechloa macra ‘Aureola’ (Golden variegated Hakone grass)

This variegated grass brings a brightness to the shade garden, Clinton says, adding a bit of visual appeal that combines with the soft texture of the leaves. It grows to about 18 inches in height and width, and is described as deer resistant.

Hamamelis x intermedia ‘Arnold Promise’ (Arnold Promise witch hazel)

A popular cultivar of a North American native, Arnold Promise (cultivated at the Arnold Arboretum in the early 20th century) gives a burst of early color to the spring landscape. The thick, channeled leaves turn a brilliant orange and red in autumn. “Every Clinton & Associates design has a witch hazel…to me it announces spring,” Clinton says.

Polygonatum odoratum var. pluriflorum ‘Variegatum’ (Variegated Solomon’s seal)

This popular variety can grow in heavy shade and is drought tolerant. In spring, stems of white, bell-shaped flowers appear against the delicate white variegation lining each leaf. It grows in zones 3 through 8 and can reach up to three feet in height.

Styrax japonicus (Japanese snowbell)

“This is one of my all-time favorites, especially as it ages and creates a beautiful sculptural form in the garden,” Clinton says. The fragrant white flowers appear in spring and stand in contrast to the dark green foliage that turns red or yellow in autumn.

Tricyrtis hirta (Toadlily)

This showstopper is topped in early autumn by large purple orchidlike flowers. It can grow in full shade and prefers moist, well-drained soil. Clinton likes this, saying it “sends foliage up early, but doesn’t bloom until late summer to fall, extending the interest of this plant for several months’ time.”

Honey Dust

Clinton says she favors this material, a lightly colored, finely textured limestone gravel for walkways, as it can compact like concrete without giving the look or feel of a hard surface. Its loose nature makes it ideal for water percolation.

Belgium Block Used Granite Cobbles

Clinton says she finds used granite cobbles (such as those pulled from old street paving projects) ideal as a hardscape material. She has used them in everything from edging to paving to textured “rugs” for garden rooms.

Pennsylvania Bluestone Stepping-Stones

This material makes its way into many of Clinton’s designs, as she says she likes local stone she can grow plants around to soften the edges. “It’s a great balance between hard- and softscape, which we are fond of,” she says.