We’re less than a month away from the 2017 ASLA Annual Meeting and EXPO in Los Angeles—and one of our favorite events: Meet the Editors. Editors from The Dirt, Topos Magazine, Land8, and Planetizen will be joining the LAM team for 15-minute sessions on Saturday and Sunday, October 21 and 22. Design professionals can sign up to talk to publications about new projects or other goings-on in their firm. Although we can’t speak for other publications, LAM gets a sizable amount of ideas for new articles from Meet the Editors, and we look forward to it each year. For more information about sign-up criteria, what to bring to your session, and more, see the Meet the Editors page on the EXPO Events meeting page.

Spots are limited and fill quickly, so be sure to snag a session before they’re gone. Note: Meet the Editors is open to design professionals only. If you’ve got a new product to share with the magazine, please contact our Goods columnist, Kat Katsma, at kkatsma@asla.org.