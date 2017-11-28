BY KEVAN KLOSTERWILL

FROM THE NOVEMBER 2017 ISSUE OF LANDSCAPE ARCHITECTURE MAGAZINE.

Sam Ziegler, a corn-and-soybean farmer in southern Minnesota, had a chance to try out a new geodesign tool that could change the way he plants his crops. “It’s always on your mind what you can do better, but it’s hard to physically take an acre or a hundred out of production just to try something,” Ziegler says. “You can’t afford it. But this computer model allows you to play with things and get an understanding of what potentially would be the ramifications and benefits of switching things around.” The tool, operated with a touchscreen, was developed by a team of University of Minnesota (UM) researchers from the fields of landscape architecture, urban planning, economics, and soil and water science.

In the fall of 2013, the research team brought together about 40 community members, including farmers and environmental advocates, who were interested in improving the health of the Seven Mile Creek Watershed near Mankato, Minnesota. The group participated in a series of workshops that culminated with their generating alternative scenarios using an interactive computer model of the watershed. This investigation was supported by background layers such as aerial photographs, parcel lines, and topographic data that would feel familiar to regular users of geographic information systems. Using a 55-inch touchscreen, participants could assign various agricultural land uses to the landscape, including conventional corn and soybeans and perennial prairie grasses. “Basically, it was like painting a map, with some boundaries,” Ziegler says.

Once participants settled on a design, the geodesign program would analyze its environmental performance around various factors such as water and nutrient runoff, habitat quality, and financial return. “It gets broad facts to the table where there may have been emotions; it was really driven [by] science,” Ziegler says. But before the touchscreen was brought out, a lot of groundwork had been done to develop a common set of goals for the project. “The technology is really cool, and it captures a lot of people’s attention, but it’s in a supporting role relative to this bigger process,” says Carissa Schively Slotterback, an associate dean and professor of environmental planning at UM. “We designed a process that understood the context before we even made a decision that we needed a tool like this.”

The first phase of the process—dubbed collaborative geodesign—took place over several months in a series of four day-long workshops. “The object was to get what people really cared about holding onto, were motivated to change, and were worried about onto the table,” says Nick Jordan, an agronomy professor at UM. The process also included presentations on alternative land practices that could help to diversify the region’s economic base beyond corn and soybeans while also increasing environmental performance. “We heard from larger-scale biomass ethanol plants that need 100,000 acres to sustain a plant that size, all the way down to individuals that do intensive grazing for beef cattle on a rotational basis,” Ziegler says.

Following those discussions, the research group brought in the large geodesign interfaces for a second set of workshops. “We weren’t sure how people would respond to literally a moving truck showing up with five refrigerator-sized workstations in it, and us wheeling them in and setting them up,” says David Pitt, a professor emeritus of landscape architecture at UM. “Once we taught them how to use the system, and once they figured out they could integrate the knowledge they had acquired, they took readily to it,” he says.

Participants broke into groups, developed consensus goals, and worked together to draw polygons that represented desired land uses on the maps. Once the map reached a stage they liked, they could generate an analysis that also saved their design, allowing them to work iteratively, creating as many as 20 scenarios over the course of a session.

“The pattern we’re observing across groups is that, first, they throw something out there they had thought was a good idea,” says Bryan Runck, a PhD student in the Department of Geography, Environment, and Society at UM who helped to develop the user interface. But the performance analysis the teams received suggested that those practices, for instance, putting conservation-oriented prairies everywhere, didn’t always perform as expected in the model. Groups would then start to use the background data, such as topography, more and begin to refine their ideas with each iteration. Eventually they would stabilize at a good solution that balanced the various agricultural and environmental goals—and then possibly even regress. “We’ve hypothesized there are three reasons why this [regression] happens: one, they came to an agreement; two, they came to a point where they couldn’t agree on the outcome; or three, they hit a biophysical limit and exhausted the potential of the landscape,” Runck says.

Throughout the project, the goals and ideas that the participants generated in the first half of the workshop helped to shape the collaborative geodesign interface, along with feedback gathered after initial sessions with the tool. This information resulted in adjustments to the crop options available and the financial return assumptions for those options, among other changes. “There was lots of buzz around cover crops, and they wanted to be able to explore how they might apply them to the landscape, and what that might mean in terms of performance,” Slotterback says. Likewise, the fluctuating value of commodities such as corn and soybeans was accommodated through a feature that allowed users to adjust the prices the model relied on to predict the financial return of the scenarios they generated.

Rather than leading everyone toward a preferred scenario, the dialogue itself was the major outcome of the process. The mapping tool served as an opportunity for individual learning, but also a chance for the group members to develop an understanding of the limitations that each of the others faces, which might be technological as well as ideological. Ziegler, for instance, points to the ways that the format allowed him to share his expertise. “It gave us the ability to say the equipment today is this size, so we’re not going to go under this width of a strip of a different crop because it can’t be managed,” he says.

Rather than producing a single best-case scenario, the process also illustrated that there are many possible practices that generate good outcomes for both environmental and agricultural goals. That kind of flexibility can be an asset for working with so many private landowners toward watershed goals. “People farm because they love to be their own boss. Working collectively does not pull on these strings,” says Karen Galles, who then served as the coordinator for Seven Mile Creek Watershed within the Nicollet Soil and Water Conservation District. Instead, the process left the decision in the hands of farmers by arming them with new tools and data. “Farmers feel they should be at the center of the problem solving, but they seldom have agency to do that,” Jordan says.

Since that initial process, the UM team has conducted a second workshop series in the Seven Mile Creek Watershed, focused in greater detail on optimal locations for planting alfalfa, which the team members hope might support a dairy that a local farmer is launching. “One thousand acres of alfalfa in the right places would do a lot for that watershed,” Jordan says, pointing to reductions in sediments, pesticides, and phosphorus flowing from farms into streams. In late 2016, they also conducted a one-day demonstration workshop of the technology in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, which has been hard-hit by floods, allowing participants to analyze the ways various farming practices affect water retention.

In their pilot workshops, the team members benefited from previous research that had been done on the Seven Mile Creek Watershed. The next step is to figure out ways to improve and scale up the process. They have developed a web application, but it is focused on watersheds where they’ve already worked. One challenge will be developing environmental performance data for a broader range of locations. The other is to develop software that makes the process more intuitive to users through machine learning. “The system would rapidly take input from the quick and dirty design that folks created,” Jordan says, “and it would optimize it, through intensive spatial computing, and then return that design, in nearly real time, to the group.”

Kevan Klosterwill is pursuing a PhD in the constructed environment at the University of Virginia.