BY BRADFORD MCKEE

In late April, ASLA’s Board of Trustees voted at its spring meeting to eliminate the fee for student membership in the society. Yes, that’s right: Membership is now free for students, student affiliates, and international students. The change took effect May 1. Nonmember students who wish to join need only to fill out an application online. Current student members needn’t do anything—their memberships will renew automatically at no cost until graduation.

“I am excited about the change in the student membership fee structure for multiple reasons,” says Dennis R. Nola, ASLA, the society’s vice president of membership and the chair of the bachelor’s degree program in the Department of Plant Science and Landscape Architecture at the University of Maryland in College Park. “Now, more than ever, is the time for ASLA to think creatively about engaging students and their transition to emerging professionals.”

By joining ASLA, student members have free access to ASLA’s online learning resources and to the entire archive of LAM hosted by JSTOR, the global digital library, which runs from the first issue in 1910 through 2014. They also receive a digital subscription to LAM. Like all other members, students may also join one of ASLA’s Professional Practice Networks, which let them connect with other members who share their interests.

A new benefit is rolling out as well: ASLA is starting a one-on-one mentorship program that will pair each student member with a professional member for advice on starting their careers. Student members may also take part in periodic virtual portfolio reviews—a popular event at ASLA’s annual conferences that will now also take place throughout the year.

“Bringing all students nationwide into the ranks as members of ASLA allows us to develop a more effective mentorship program, demonstrate the value of ASLA membership, and for students to form stronger relationships with their state chapters and to help them grow into emerging professionals,” Nola says. “We need the strength, intelligence, passion, and partnership of our student members.”

Jacoby E. Gonzales, Associate ASLA, the current national student representative to ASLA’s board, says he involved himself in the society during his fourth year in school at Oklahoma State University. “I was really surprised to find that there were so many committees and subcommittees in the organization, and the amount of behind the scenes work done was intriguing,” says Gonzales, who since joining has served on several committees. “Our students are incredibly intelligent problem solvers, and I hope that this change in membership will significantly grow our student involvement with ASLA, which will in turn strengthen our presence in the general population and in the STEM fields.”

The early signs were promising. Within one day of ASLA’s announcing the end of fees for student membership, Julia Lent, Honorary ASLA, the managing director of member and chapter services, reported that 465 applications had come in.