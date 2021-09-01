10 Inside

12 Land Matters

16 Letters

FOREGROUND

22 Now

Seagrass is a carbon sink; a river puzzle for Exhibit Columbus; Denver park makers get it right the second time; a new graduate program in a city that has surprisingly few; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

46 Planning

Piece by Piece

Wisconsin’s Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a glorious homage to the state’s geology and conservation history. So why is it so hard to get it finished?

By Dawn Reiss

60 Interview

The Outside Track

For minority students on the path to the profession, exceptional persistence and mentors are as important as design skills.

By Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA

68 Goods

Movers and Shakers

Park equipment that sparks work and play.

By Emily Davidson

FEATURES

78 Paths Forward

The Canadian landscape is shaped by histories and losses of Indigenous peoples, which the government is only beginning to confront. Landscape architects at NVision and Brook McIlroy steward two master-planning efforts meant to embody the principles of reconciliation in action.

By Katharine Logan

96 Time Goes By

Biel, Switzerland, was once a center of Swiss time makers; today it’s a multicultural city with a new urban magnet by Fontana Landschaftsarchitektur. Schüssinsel Park entwines a constructed, flood-controlling island with elements designed to be wild.

By Jessica Bridger

THE BACK

120 i, Designer?

Investigations into the use of artificial intelligence in landscape architecture dance around the idea of AI creativity. Two researchers argue we have something to learn.

By Phillip Fernberg, Associate ASLA, and Brent Chamberlain

134 Books

Weather Conditions

A review of Atmosphere Anatomies: On Design, Weather, and Sensation, by Silvia Benedito.

By Elissa Rosenberg

162 Advertiser Index

163 Advertisers by product category