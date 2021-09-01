10 Inside
12 Land Matters
16 Letters
FOREGROUND
22 Now
Seagrass is a carbon sink; a river puzzle for Exhibit Columbus; Denver park makers get it right the second time; a new graduate program in a city that has surprisingly few; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
46 Planning
Piece by Piece
Wisconsin’s Ice Age National Scenic Trail is a glorious homage to the state’s geology and conservation history. So why is it so hard to get it finished?
By Dawn Reiss
60 Interview
The Outside Track
For minority students on the path to the profession, exceptional persistence and mentors are as important as design skills.
By Jamie Maslyn Larson, ASLA
68 Goods
Movers and Shakers
Park equipment that sparks work and play.
By Emily Davidson
FEATURES
78 Paths Forward
The Canadian landscape is shaped by histories and losses of Indigenous peoples, which the government is only beginning to confront. Landscape architects at NVision and Brook McIlroy steward two master-planning efforts meant to embody the principles of reconciliation in action.
By Katharine Logan
96 Time Goes By
Biel, Switzerland, was once a center of Swiss time makers; today it’s a multicultural city with a new urban magnet by Fontana Landschaftsarchitektur. Schüssinsel Park entwines a constructed, flood-controlling island with elements designed to be wild.
By Jessica Bridger
THE BACK
120 i, Designer?
Investigations into the use of artificial intelligence in landscape architecture dance around the idea of AI creativity. Two researchers argue we have something to learn.
By Phillip Fernberg, Associate ASLA, and Brent Chamberlain
134 Books
Weather Conditions
A review of Atmosphere Anatomies: On Design, Weather, and Sensation, by Silvia Benedito.
By Elissa Rosenberg
162 Advertiser Index
163 Advertisers by product category
176 Backstory
Eating Local in Dubai
As part of Expo 2020, a landscape architect launches a yearlong experiment in urban foraging.
By Claire Turrell