12 Inside

14 Land Matters

FOREGROUND

20 Now

Montreal neighbors fight back over a destroyed “squatter’s” garden; graywater goes right to the soil on a Georgia campus; a landscape architect cautions against overthinking California’s Salton Sea; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 Education

The River and the Real World

A Cornell studio meets the streets when Josh Cerra, ASLA, has his students tackle Hudson River towns.

By Jonathan Lerner

50 Goods

Nothing but Fun

Play structures built for adventure.

By Emily Cox

FEATURES

60 On-Ramps, On Time

Talk about diversifying the profession and capturing young talent is plentiful. Some landscape architects are making bigger moves.

By Timothy A. Schuler

76 Big Bend in the Road

In Far West Texas, people are willing to travel a lot of miles for art and nature—as well as for plentiful oil and gas and a clear path to the border with Mexico. A road project by Texas DOT has people thinking about the costs of a busier future in the state’s last wild place.

By Jennifer Reut

THE BACK

100 One March Day

Finding a way to be together, far apart, at Rittenhouse Square in the early days of social distancing.

Photos by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA

114 Books

Rooted in Place

A review of Lo—TEK: Design by Radical Indigenism by Julia Watson.

By Julian Raxworthy

