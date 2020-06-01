12 Inside
FOREGROUND
20 Now
Montreal neighbors fight back over a destroyed “squatter’s” garden; graywater goes right to the soil on a Georgia campus; a landscape architect cautions against overthinking California’s Salton Sea; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 Education
The River and the Real World
A Cornell studio meets the streets when Josh Cerra, ASLA, has his students tackle Hudson River towns.
By Jonathan Lerner
50 Goods
Nothing but Fun
Play structures built for adventure.
By Emily Cox
FEATURES
60 On-Ramps, On Time
Talk about diversifying the profession and capturing young talent is plentiful. Some landscape architects are making bigger moves.
By Timothy A. Schuler
76 Big Bend in the Road
In Far West Texas, people are willing to travel a lot of miles for art and nature—as well as for plentiful oil and gas and a clear path to the border with Mexico. A road project by Texas DOT has people thinking about the costs of a busier future in the state’s last wild place.
By Jennifer Reut
THE BACK
100 One March Day
Finding a way to be together, far apart, at Rittenhouse Square in the early days of social distancing.
Photos by Sahar Coston-Hardy, Affiliate ASLA
114 Books
Rooted in Place
A review of Lo—TEK: Design by Radical Indigenism by Julia Watson.
By Julian Raxworthy
148 Backstory
Stand Up and Stand Out
Pascale Sablan’s Beyond the Build Environment won’t settle for visibility.
By Anjulie Rao