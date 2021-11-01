8 Inside

10 Land Matters

12 Letters

FOREGROUND

16 Now

Proposals for living shorelines on Hawaii have traditional roots; the Landscape Justice Institute hits the ground running; Kansas City residents battle for their ad hoc open spaces; trees for arid lands, once removed; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

36 Goods

Grab a Seat

Urbane furnishings for living and working in public.

By Emily Davidson

AWARDS

42 The 2021 ASLA Student Awards

This year’s student projects demonstrated a global point of view and an audacious confidence in the tools of landscape architecture for social change and ecological value.

By Jared Brey, Lydia Lee, Zach Mortice, Anjulie Rao, Timothy A. Schuler, and Lisa Schultz

44 Communications

52 Student Collaboration

58 Community Service

66 Research

74 Analysis and Planning

88 Urban Design

98 Residential Design

100 General Design

114 The 2021 ASLA Professional Awards

This year’s professional award winners embraced grand landscapes and modest sites equally, with a responsive take on local material palettes and a strong emphasis on repair and reuse.

By Jared Brey; Aaron King, ASLA; Zach Mortice; Anjulie Rao; Jennifer Reut; and Timothy A. Schuler

116 Communications

128 Research

136 Analysis and Planning

150 Urban Design

162 Residential Design

176 General Design

194 The 2021 ASLA Landmark Award

218 Advertiser Index

220 Advertisers by Product Category

240 Honors

ASLA announces the recipients of its 2021 medals and other awards.

By Jennifer Reut