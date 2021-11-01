8 Inside
10 Land Matters
12 Letters
FOREGROUND
16 Now
Proposals for living shorelines on Hawaii have traditional roots; the Landscape Justice Institute hits the ground running; Kansas City residents battle for their ad hoc open spaces; trees for arid lands, once removed; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
36 Goods
Grab a Seat
Urbane furnishings for living and working in public.
By Emily Davidson
AWARDS
42 The 2021 ASLA Student Awards
This year’s student projects demonstrated a global point of view and an audacious confidence in the tools of landscape architecture for social change and ecological value.
By Jared Brey, Lydia Lee, Zach Mortice, Anjulie Rao, Timothy A. Schuler, and Lisa Schultz
44 Communications
52 Student Collaboration
58 Community Service
66 Research
74 Analysis and Planning
88 Urban Design
98 Residential Design
100 General Design
114 The 2021 ASLA Professional Awards
This year’s professional award winners embraced grand landscapes and modest sites equally, with a responsive take on local material palettes and a strong emphasis on repair and reuse.
By Jared Brey; Aaron King, ASLA; Zach Mortice; Anjulie Rao; Jennifer Reut; and Timothy A. Schuler
116 Communications
128 Research
136 Analysis and Planning
150 Urban Design
162 Residential Design
176 General Design
194 The 2021 ASLA Landmark Award
240 Honors
ASLA announces the recipients of its 2021 medals and other awards.
By Jennifer Reut