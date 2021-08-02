8 Inside

10 Land Matters

12 Letters

Foreground

18 Now

Conservationists want to spread climate-resilience funding more equitably; felled logs form a rooftop habitat on a high-rise; a designer’s guide for landscape maintenance; and more.

Edited by Timothy A. Schuler

38 In Memoriam

Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, 1921–2021

Remembering the life and career of the celebrated landscape architect.

By Susan Cohen, FASLA

48 Maintenance

On the Safe Side

A landscape laborer is far more likely to get hurt on the job than a landscape architect. Some firms are starting to take a harder look at their role in reducing worker risk.

By Leslie Wren, ASLA

58 Goods

Glow Up

Fixtures that cast light and liveliness.

By Emily Davidson

Features

68 Small Firm, Big Leap

BIM training and software costs are a significant debit for small design firms. As principals weigh the pros and cons of adoption, the competitive cost of not being “in the model” is part of the equation.

By Aidan Ackerman, ASLA

80 Mine, Ours

As Western nations look to a postcoal future, the Lausitz region of Germany eyes turning its defunct mining pits into lakes and its industrial scrapes into tourist attractions. For now, the contradictions are delightfully instructive.

By Michael Dumiak

The Back

100 Taking Back the Table

Forbes Lipschitz’s Joy of Decommodification: A Cartographic Cookbook proves that anticapitalist agriculture can taste as good as it feels.

By Zach Mortice

114 Books

How Modern Is Urban Landscape?

A review of Landscapes of Preindustrial Urbanism, edited by Georges Farhat.

By Jeremy Foster

