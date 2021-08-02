8 Inside
10 Land Matters
12 Letters
Foreground
18 Now
Conservationists want to spread climate-resilience funding more equitably; felled logs form a rooftop habitat on a high-rise; a designer’s guide for landscape maintenance; and more.
Edited by Timothy A. Schuler
38 In Memoriam
Cornelia Hahn Oberlander, 1921–2021
Remembering the life and career of the celebrated landscape architect.
By Susan Cohen, FASLA
48 Maintenance
On the Safe Side
A landscape laborer is far more likely to get hurt on the job than a landscape architect. Some firms are starting to take a harder look at their role in reducing worker risk.
By Leslie Wren, ASLA
58 Goods
Glow Up
Fixtures that cast light and liveliness.
By Emily Davidson
Features
68 Small Firm, Big Leap
BIM training and software costs are a significant debit for small design firms. As principals weigh the pros and cons of adoption, the competitive cost of not being “in the model” is part of the equation.
By Aidan Ackerman, ASLA
80 Mine, Ours
As Western nations look to a postcoal future, the Lausitz region of Germany eyes turning its defunct mining pits into lakes and its industrial scrapes into tourist attractions. For now, the contradictions are delightfully instructive.
By Michael Dumiak
The Back
100 Taking Back the Table
Forbes Lipschitz’s Joy of Decommodification: A Cartographic Cookbook proves that anticapitalist agriculture can taste as good as it feels.
By Zach Mortice
114 Books
How Modern Is Urban Landscape?
A review of Landscapes of Preindustrial Urbanism, edited by Georges Farhat.
By Jeremy Foster
134 Advertiser Index
135 Advertisers by product category
148 Backstory
Revive and Reboot
Designing the right way to honor the LGBTQ+ icon Harvey Milk might take a few tries.
By Lydia Lee